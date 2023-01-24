Princess Eugenie announces she is pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child. Picture: Getty/Instagram - Princess Eugenie

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank will welcome their second child this summer.

Princess Eugenie, 32, is pregnant with her second child.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her and husband Jack Brooksbank's exciting baby news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

In the post, King Charles' niece can be seen with her son who is kissing her growing baby bump.

Eugenie wrote: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Princess Eugenie's son August kisses her baby bump as she announces pregnancy. Picture: Instagram - Princess Eugenie

Buckingham Palace also released a statement which added: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduce their son, August, to the world in 2021. Picture: Instagram - Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie married husband Jack Brooksbank back in 2018 at Windsor Castle and welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021.

He was born at the Portland Hospital with the couple later announcing they had named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

At the time, Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.⁣

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018. Picture: Getty

Eugenie and Jack's second child will be 13th in line to the throne, just behind August and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna.

