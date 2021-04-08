The Queen is opening Buckingham Palace garden for picnics this summer

8 April 2021, 11:35 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 11:39

Buckingham Palace is opening for picnics this summer
Buckingham Palace is opening for picnics this summer. Picture: Getty Images
Buckingham Palace has had to cancel its opening of the State Rooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the weather turning very chilly this week, we’re dreaming about sunnier climates later this year.

And if you’re looking for the perfect picnic spot to enjoy over summer, look no further than Buckingham Palace.

Yep, the Queen is now opening the grounds of her house for members of the public for the first time ever from July 9 to September 19.

Visitors to the palace will have the unique opportunity to bring their own food and drinks while taking in the beautiful gardens.

Announcing the news on Twitter, The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) said: ”We’re reopening! This summer we’re opening #BuckinghamPalace garden for visitors to explore.

“Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to picnic on the Palace lawns.”

On their website, more details state: “You will be free to wander around the garden’s winding paths at your own pace and experience the beauty and calm of this walled oasis in central London.

“Among the many features to discover are the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue, the Plane trees planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and the famous lake with its island that is home to the Buckingham Palace bees.”

Buckingham Palace's staterooms are closed this summer
Buckingham Palace's staterooms are closed this summer. Picture: Getty Images

Fans of the royal family will be allowed to bring their own picnics, blankets and garden chairs, or buy refreshments at a food stall.

Alcohol, ball games and barbeques will not be permitted.

Tickets are now available to buy priced at £16.50, with children under five going free and you can pick them up on the RCT website here, but tickets are selling out very quickly.

The Queen's London home was closed to visitors last year because of the pandemic, and the traditional tours of the state rooms have been cancelled for the second year.

But self-guided garden tours will be on offer from April 17 to May 16.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, will also be welcoming the public back on Monday, April 26, while Windsor Castleis set to open again on Monday, May 17.

