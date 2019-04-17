What gifts has Queen Elizabeth II received for her birthday and how do the Royal Family celebrate?

17 April 2019, 16:48

The Queen turns 93 on April 21
The Queen turns 93 on April 21. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen will turn 93 later on this Easter Sunday, but how will the monarch be celebrating?

The Queen’s 93rd birthday is on April 21, which this year lands on Easter Sunday.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandmother celebrates her birthday twice every year, once privately and once publicly.

April 21 is the Queen’s real date of birth, which she celebrates privately with her family.

But what does the Queen do and what gifts does she receive?

The Queen publicly celebrate her birthday with Trooping the Colour
The Queen publicly celebrate her birthday with Trooping the Colour. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Why does the Queen celebrate two birthdays?

How does the Queen celebrate her birthday?

The Queen’s private birthday is often spent with family and friends behind closed doors at one of the royal residences.

On the day, the Queen is honoured with a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21 gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London.

In June, the Queen’s birthday is public celebrated with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Queen has previously been gifted a corgi
The Queen has previously been gifted a corgi. Picture: PA

What gifts has the Queen received for her birthday?

Understandably, the Queen does not share the gifts she has been given for her birthday with the public.

However, we do know that when she turned 18, her father gifted Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi called Susan.

Reportedly, the Queen’s favourite gifts over the years vary from a washing up apron to a casserole dish.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also hinted in an interview they turn to their children to make the Queen gifts.

The Duke of Cambridge previously explained: “With the great grandchildren around, of course they can make things, which always goes down really well – it doesn’t matter what it is.”

