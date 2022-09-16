How many children does the Queen have?

The Queen’s children: Here’s how many children Queen Elizabeth II has and what they do…

Following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, her children will be taking more prominent roles in royal life over the coming months.

The Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and was left devastated in April 2021 when the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle.

But how many children did they have, who are they and where do they live?

The Queen has four children. Picture: Getty Images

How many children does the Queen have?

The Queen has four children; King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Who is King Charles?

King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty Images

King Charles is 73-years-old and is the eldest of Queen Elizabeth's four children.

The monarch welcomed her heir on November 14, 1948 and he was born in Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty ascended to the throne when Charles was three.

Before marrying his wife Camilla in April 2005, Charles met his first wife, the late Princess Diana, in 1977, while he was visiting her home, Althorp.

Prince Charles proposed to Diana in February 1981 and they married at St Paul's Cathedral on July 29 of that year.

Charles and Diana had two children together, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Who is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne is the Queen's second eldest. Picture: Alamy

Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950 and is 72-years-old.

In 1992, she married Sir Timothy Laurence who is a retired British naval officer and former equerry to the Queen.

This comes after Princess Anne was previously married to Olympic equestrian Captain Mark Phillips who she shares two children with; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Who is Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew was born on February 19, 1960 and is 62-years-old.

The Duke of York married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 at Westminster Abbey and they had two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before breaking up in 1992.

Who is Prince Edward?

Prince Edward is the Queen's youngest son. Picture: Alamy

The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward was born on March 10 in 1964, making him 58-years-old.

The Earl of Wessex is married to Countess Sophie née Rhys-Jones after the pair tied the knot in June 1999, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Edward and Sophie have two children; Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, born in November 2003, and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, born on 17 December 2007.