The Queen's sweet nod to Prince Philip in new birthday photo

By Heart reporter

The Queen has marked her 96th birthday with a brand new picture.

It's a big day today as The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday.

And to mark the occasion, the palace has shared a new photograph of Her Majesty showing her standing between two white ponies.

Taken in March, the picture shows the Queen in the grounds of Windsor Castle by photographer Henry Dallal, who was also commissioned to take her 90th birthday photo.

It was released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show and on the left, you can see the pony Bybeck Nightingale, while on the right is Bybeck Katie.

Both animals will feature in A Gallop through History, which is an equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe.

In a subtle tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, the Queen can also be seen wearing a long dark green coat.

At last month's memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, many members of the royal family wore the same shade of green.

This was Philip’s official livery colour, also known as Edinburgh Green and was used for his staff liveries and private cars.

After the picture was shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, one fan wrote: “Oh this is JUST lovely❤️”

“A Very Happy Birthday Your Majesty,” said someone else, while a third added: “Awww, she is wonderful 👑❤️”.

This comes after the Queen was pictured leaving Windsor Castle yesterday to travel to the Sandringham estate.

Here, she is staying at Philip's former home of Wood Farm so she can feel close to him on her big day.

Her close family are thought to be visiting later today to celebrate the event privately.

A royal source told the Mirror: “The Queen decided very recently that on her birthday she wanted to be as close as possible to her late husband and in an environment that was very close to both of their hearts.

“Sandringham holds so many special memories for the Queen and Prince Philip as well as the rest of the royal family

“It’s certainly a positive step that Her Majesty is feeling well enough and rested to enjoy her upcoming mini-break which she thoroughly deserves to celebrate her birthday.”