The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition: How to enter, rules and closing dates

The Queen has launched a competition to find a new pudding recipe to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How can you apply for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition, what do you need to do and what does the winner get?

The Queen will mark 70 years as the monarch of Great Britain later this year, a milestone known as Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

Events will be taking place throughout the year to celebrate the occasion, including street parties and an extra Bank Holiday in June.

Recently, more details have been revealed regarding upcoming events, including the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition.

People across the country are being encouraged to enter the competition, which will see the winner's recipe celebrated and made across the UK during the long June weekend.

The Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition is just one of many events taking place throughout the year. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about the exciting opportunity including how to enter:

What is the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition?

The Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition is an event taking place as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is a nationwide baking competition, searching for a brand new pudding recipe to be dedicated to the Queen.

The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason have teamed up for the special search, which allows anyone aged 8 and over to enter.

What does the winner of the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition get?

The winner of the competition will have their recipe shared with the public, and celebrate over the Jubilee weekend.

People organising street parties and other gatherings will be encouraged to create their own pudding from the recipe.

The Palace added: "The winning pudding will be an important part of the celebrations marking Her Majesty’s 70 years as Monarch.

"And the creator of the winning pudding will be invited to be at the centre of the celebrations."

People across the UK are being encouraged to submit their recipes. Picture: Getty

What is the judging process of the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition?

There are a number of rounds of judging for the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition, which will whittle the entries down to a final five.

The week commencing March 14, the five finalists will take part in a live final where their recipes will be judged by Mary Berry, Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

All the important dates and rounds can be found below:

10th January: Applications open for the competition

4th February: The final day for entries

7th February (W/C): Round one of judging takes place by Fortnum & Mason chefs

14th February (W/C): 30-50 entries are shared with each judge who will nominate their top three

21st February (W/C): Round three of judging takes place where the panel will select their top five to go through to the final

14th March (W/C): Five people are invited to the live final

Mary Berry will be one of the judges for the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition. Picture: Getty

How can I enter the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition?

The entry process will ask for some contact details as well as your pudding recipe.

Fortnum & Mason have offered some words of advice around creating your recipe which include:

Make sure ingredients are accurate as the judges will not be taking the bakes until the live final

Make your recipe easy enough for home bakers to recreate at home

Make sure your recipe has a story

Make sure it is fit for a Queen

You can enter the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition by clicking here.

What are the rules of the Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition?

As stated on the website, you must ensure your pudding recipe:

Is genuine, accurate and original

Is able to be submitted online using the form provided

Is hand-made (electric whisks and other commonplace gadgets are fine!) by you as an original creation

It should not: