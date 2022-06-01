Platinum Jubilee craft and activity ideas for kids: Last minute templates, ideas and tips

Don't know what to do with your kids over the Platinum Jubilee weekend? We've got you covered! Picture: Getty/PlanBee

Here's all the best Platinum Jubilee craft and activity ideas for kids to keep them busy over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is finally here and with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend, it's set to be a memorable occasion for many people.

If you've got kids, however, you may be struggling to think of ways to get them excited and involved in the celebrations.

And if, like us, you've left it until the last minute to consider crafts and activities for them, we've got you covered.

We've got tonnes of ideas for you and your little ones, including crown making, biscuit decorating and treasure hunts!

Write a letter to the Queen

Use this sheet to help prompt your kids' letters to the Queen. Picture: PlanBee

Get your kids involved with the Platinum Jubilee by getting them to write a letter to the Queen congratulating her on 70 years as Monarch.

Use this sheet from PlanBee for prompts in case they get stuck!

Design the Queen a cake

Get all your pens and pencils out and have your kids draw what kind of cake they would serve the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: PlanBee

Grab all the pens and pencils out of the cupboards and get your kids to design a cake worthy of a Queen.

If you don't have a printer at home, you can draw out your own templates!

A Royal Family word search

Get your kids searching for all the royal words in this word search. Picture: PlanBee

Keep this sheet hidden from the kids! Picture: PlanBee

The kids will love this word search all about the Royal Family.

Make the game a little more fun and educational by looking up the meaning of each of the word with them.

Design a crown for the Queen

Depending on the size you need, either use multiple templates of the main crown (bottom) or add a strap at the back (top). Picture: Heart

Print out this crown template and get your kids to create a colourful crown for themselves.

Simply connect each end with tape once complete and they can pretend to be the Queen for the day!

Hunt for the Crown Jewels

Get your kids out in the garden hunting for the Queen's jewels. Picture: Getty

Jazz up a game of hide-and-seek for the Platinum Jubilee weekend by hiding fake Crown Jewels in your house or garden.

Tip: If you haven't got anything that can act as the jewels, use tin foil to craft a crown, orb and sceptre.

Biscuit decorating

Use these Platinum Jubilee shapes as inspiration of what to put on your biscuits. Picture: Created by Heart

If you've got time to bake over the weekend, create some simple plain biscuits (or buy some from the supermarket) which your kids can decorate for the Platinum Jubilee.

You should be able to pick up edible glitter, coloured icing pens and everything else in your local supermarket.

If you've got time, take your kids round to neighbours, friends and family to give the biscuits as a special Platinum Jubilee gift.