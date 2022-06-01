The best Platinum Jubilee cocktails to make at home this weekend

What will you be sipping on over the Platinum Jubilee weekend? Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

From the Jubilee Mule to the Platinum Jubilee Negroni, these are all the cocktails you need to make over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations are well underway with people across the UK marking the Queen's 70-year reign with street parties, BBQs and garden gatherings.

With the sun shining and the country in a period of celebration, there's never been a better time to start experimenting with cocktail making.

Here, we've collected some of the best Platinum Jubilee-themed cocktails to try over the weekend, from the Jubilee Mule to Platinum Jubilee Negroni:

The Cottage Delight Jamtini

Try something a bit different with the Cottage Delight Jamtini. Picture: PH

Ingredients

2 tbsp of Cottage Delight special Jubilee Strawberry Jam

6 strawberries, chopped into small pieces

10 large mint leaves

Ice cubes

50ml grenadine

200ml vodka

500ml lemonade

Method

In a large jug, mix special Cottage delight Jubilee Strawberry Jam, mint leaves, strawberries, and ice Stir well until the jam has been evenly distributed and the strawberries and mint leaves are slightly crushed. 3.Add the grenadine, vodka and lemonade, mix together Strain the mixture into ice filled cocktail glasses Garnish with mint or a slice of fruit or both!

CleanCo's 'Clean Jubilee Garden Party' Cocktail

The Clean Jubilee Garden Party Cocktail is perfect for non-alcohol drinkers. Picture: PH

Ingredients

50ml Clean G

150ml Fever Tree elderflower tonic

2-3 Dashes orange bitters (Or preferred citrus bitters)

Ice - Cubed

Garnish - Cucumber slices

Method

Add Clean G, a few dashes of bitters and elderflower tonic to a wine glass. Fill the glass with ice and layer cucumber slices throughout the drink, leaving one to go on top.

The Jubilee Mule

The Jubilee Mule is the perfect cocktail for a sunny Bank Holiday. Picture: PH

Ingredients

200ml Fentimans Ginger Beer

60ml Vodka

¼ English cucumber, diced

¼ English cucumber, sliced

½ lime, cut into 2 wedges

5 fresh mint leaves

Method

Muddle mint leaves in a cocktail shaker until crushed Add diced cucumber and 2 lime wedges Muddle until cucumber is crushed and limes have been juiced Add more ice and vodka Cover the shaker and shake until the outside has frosted Strain the cocktail into a glass, top with ginger beer Garnish with sliced cucumber

A Vodka Sunrise

Have a toast to the Queen with a Vodka Sunrise. Picture: PH

Ingredients

50ml JJ Whitley Artisanal Vodka

15ml Lime Juice

15ml Grenadine

125ml Cloudy Lemonade

Wedge of Lime and 2/3 Raspberries

Method

Muddle the raspberries, then build all the ingredients in a highball glass over large cubed ice Stir gently while squeezing a wedge of lime Finally, garnish with an additional wedge of lime, fresh raspberries & mint sprig For a real retro throwback, garnish with a cocktail umbrella or glace cherry

The Platinum Jubilee Negroni

The Platinum Jubilee Negroni is the perfect tipple for the Bank Holiday. Picture: PH

Ingredients

1 part CAMPARI (25ml)

1 part Gin (25ml)

1 part Dubonnet (25ml)

1 orange slice garnish

1 lemon peel

Method

Pour the CAMPARI, Gin and Dubonnet into the glass with ice, stir, add the garnishes, and enjoy!

The Tarqueenie

Try the Tarqueenie this Bank Holiday weekend! Picture: PH

Ingredients

50ml Tarquin’s Dry Gin

25ml Dubonnet/Prosecco

150-200ml Fever tree Rose & Raspberry Soda

Method