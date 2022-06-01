The best Platinum Jubilee cocktails to make at home this weekend
1 June 2022, 15:23
From the Jubilee Mule to the Platinum Jubilee Negroni, these are all the cocktails you need to make over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Listen to this article
Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations are well underway with people across the UK marking the Queen's 70-year reign with street parties, BBQs and garden gatherings.
With the sun shining and the country in a period of celebration, there's never been a better time to start experimenting with cocktail making.
- Platinum Jubilee craft and activity ideas for kids: Last minute templates, ideas and tips
- Etiquette expert William Hanson teaches Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts how to be a royal
- The Queen's Platinum Jubilee dates: Full diary of events including concert and Bank Holiday
Here, we've collected some of the best Platinum Jubilee-themed cocktails to try over the weekend, from the Jubilee Mule to Platinum Jubilee Negroni:
The Cottage Delight Jamtini
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp of Cottage Delight special Jubilee Strawberry Jam
- 6 strawberries, chopped into small pieces
- 10 large mint leaves
- Ice cubes
- 50ml grenadine
- 200ml vodka
- 500ml lemonade
Method
- In a large jug, mix special Cottage delight Jubilee Strawberry Jam, mint leaves, strawberries, and ice
- Stir well until the jam has been evenly distributed and the strawberries and mint leaves are slightly crushed. 3.Add the grenadine, vodka and lemonade, mix together
- Strain the mixture into ice filled cocktail glasses
- Garnish with mint or a slice of fruit or both!
CleanCo's 'Clean Jubilee Garden Party' Cocktail
Ingredients
- 50ml Clean G
- 150ml Fever Tree elderflower tonic
- 2-3 Dashes orange bitters (Or preferred citrus bitters)
- Ice - Cubed
- Garnish - Cucumber slices
Method
- Add Clean G, a few dashes of bitters and elderflower tonic to a wine glass. Fill the glass with ice and layer cucumber slices throughout the drink, leaving one to go on top.
The Jubilee Mule
Ingredients
- 200ml Fentimans Ginger Beer
- 60ml Vodka
- ¼ English cucumber, diced
- ¼ English cucumber, sliced
- ½ lime, cut into 2 wedges
- 5 fresh mint leaves
Method
- Muddle mint leaves in a cocktail shaker until crushed
- Add diced cucumber and 2 lime wedges
- Muddle until cucumber is crushed and limes have been juiced
- Add more ice and vodka
- Cover the shaker and shake until the outside has frosted
- Strain the cocktail into a glass, top with ginger beer
- Garnish with sliced cucumber
A Vodka Sunrise
Ingredients
- 50ml JJ Whitley Artisanal Vodka
- 15ml Lime Juice
- 15ml Grenadine
- 125ml Cloudy Lemonade
- Wedge of Lime and 2/3 Raspberries
Method
- Muddle the raspberries, then build all the ingredients in a highball glass over large cubed ice
- Stir gently while squeezing a wedge of lime
- Finally, garnish with an additional wedge of lime, fresh raspberries & mint sprig
- For a real retro throwback, garnish with a cocktail umbrella or glace cherry
The Platinum Jubilee Negroni
Ingredients
- 1 part CAMPARI (25ml)
- 1 part Gin (25ml)
- 1 part Dubonnet (25ml)
- 1 orange slice garnish
- 1 lemon peel
Method
- Pour the CAMPARI, Gin and Dubonnet into the glass with ice, stir, add the garnishes, and enjoy!
The Tarqueenie
Ingredients
- 50ml Tarquin’s Dry Gin
- 25ml Dubonnet/Prosecco
- 150-200ml Fever tree Rose & Raspberry Soda
Method
- Build over lots of ice in a large wine glass. Add the gin, dubonnet followed by the soda. Garnish with 3 Fresh Raspberries and a ribbon of cucumber and/or a sprig of mint