How the Queen is marking the anniversary of Prince Philip's death

The Queen will reportedly spend the day 'privately'. Picture: BBC/Royal Family

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip passed away a year ago at the age of 99.

The Queen is set to mark one year since the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 from old age.

According to HELLO!, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family will be marking the day in private.

However, it is believed they will pay tribute to Philip across their social media channels.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year. Picture: Getty

Recently, Her Majesty and other members of the family came together for a memorial service at Westminster Abbey where they honoured the life of Prince Philip.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all in attendance.

This televised service was very public, which makes it no surprise the family will want to remember their beloved family member in private over the weekend.

The Queen was forced to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral last year due to coronavirus lockdown measures. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip passed away on a Friday in April last year, with Buckingham Palace confirming the news on the day.

In a statement, the Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Prince Philip's funeral was held on April 17 at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle.

At the time, coronavirus restrictions meant only 30 members of the Royal Family could attend the service, and the Queen was forced to sit alone as she said goodbye to her husband of over 70 years.

On April 21, the Queen marked her 95th birthday, releasing a statement to the public thanking them for their support following the death of her husband.

The full statement read:

I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.

