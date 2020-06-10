When did the Queen and Prince Philip get married and how many children do they have?

The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for 72 years now. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

As Prince Philip turns 99, we take a look at his and the Queen's relationship.

Prince Philip turned 99 on June 10 as he and the Queen self isolate at Windsor Castle.

To celebrate the occasion, the Royal Family shared a new picture of the Queen and her husband, taken recently on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

But when did the Queen and Prince Philip get married, and how many children do they have?

Prince Philip turned 99 on June 10. Picture: PA

When did the Queen and Prince Philip get married?

The Queen and Prince Philip got married on 20 November 1947.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, with the Queen wearing a gown designed by Norman Hartnell.

The Queen and Prince Philip got married on 20 November 1947. Picture: Getty

How many children do the Queen and Prince Philip have?

The Queen and Prince Phillip have four children; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne, was born on November 14, 1948 when the Queen was 22-years-old.

Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950.

Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace on February 19, 1960.

The Queen and Philip's fourth and final child, Prince Edward, was born March 10, 1964.

