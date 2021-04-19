The Queen left a handwritten note on Prince Philip's coffin 'signed with a sweet pet name'

By Alice Dear

The Queen said her final goodbyes to her husband of 73 years on Saturday.

The Queen appeared sombre, yet composed, on Saturday during the funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty – who is turning 95 this week – sat alone in St George's Chapel as her husband of 73 years was laid to rest.

The funeral service, held at Windsor Castle, was a very emotional event for the British public as well as the royal family, with the service paying a number of small and heartbreaking nods to Prince Philip.

The Queen herself added a special element to the funeral, placing a handwritten note to her husband on the top of his coffin.

Pallbearers carry Prince Philip's coffin to St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

The message, written on white card, could be seen as the coffin was placed onto the custom-made Land Rover hearse.

At the top, the words 'In Loving Memory' could be made out.

While the contents of the message is unknown, People have reported that the Queen signed it with the pet name Philip used for her – 'Lilibet'.

The Queen watches as Prince Philip's coffin enters St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

According to reports, this is also a name her father, King George VI, used for her as a child as she struggled to pronounce her name.

The message was clearly a private note, as the Palace have understandably declined to comment, saying that it was "private".

The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral service of Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Also placed on the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was his personal standard flag as well as his Admiral of the Fleet naval cap and sword.

On the coffin also sat an arrangement of flowers, made up of freesia, lilies, sweet peas and roses.

Prince Philip's Admiral of the Fleet naval cap sits on top of the coffin. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip's funeral took place just over a week after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.

He passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9, where he had recently returned to after a long stay in hospital.

The funeral took place on Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle at 3:00pm, and was followed by a national minute's silence.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew were part of the procession, which followed behind the coffin at it travelled to St George's Chapel.

