The Queen appears to scold Princess Anne for ‘not greeting Donald Trump’ in awkward footage

By Alice Dear

The Internet has exploded with speculation over what happened between the Queen, Donald Trump and Princess Anne.

This week, the reception for Nato leaders was held at Buckingham Palace, with many of the royals attending including the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were also in attendance, and were greeted by Her Majesty, Charles and Camilla as they arrived.

READ MORE: The Queen has a subtle way of letting someone know she disagrees with them

While there were many dramas around the evening, it was a moment between Princess Anne and the Queen that has left the Internet asking questions.

Princess Anne shrugged at her mother after she gestured her over. Picture: SG

In footage shared from the meeting, the Queen appears to ‘scold’ her daughter for not coming to meet Donald Trump and Melania – at least, that’s what people think happened.

In the footage, the Queen greets the President, as does Charles and Camilla, before the Queen looks over to her daughter and appears to gesture her over.

However, instead of coming over, Princess Anne simply shrugged before laughing the moment off.

President Trump shook hand with the Queen, Charles and Camilla. Picture: SG

While no one is really sure the true story behind the awkward footage, the Internet has drawn conclusions that Anne is in the Queen’s bad books.

One person took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video writing: “Just want to point out in this clip...The Queen is ‘scolding’ Princess Anne who is noticeably absent from the royal receiving line. Watch her shrug.”

READ MORE: The Queen prepares for Christmas with 15ft tall tree in Windsor Castle

Another person replied: “Princess Anne is now the new favourite member of the Royal Family in the UK. National treasure for doing this!”

Twitter users were convinced Princess Anne was scolded by the Queen. Picture: Getty

While many people are convinced the Queen was not happy with her daughter, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the exchange appeared to her to be “pretty good-natured”.

She told the publication: “Once her greeting ritual with the Trumps is done she does appear to use a hand sweeping gesture to move the President and his First Lady along the line and Charles seems to grab his hand in a shake but the couple look keen to stay and chat with the Queen, prompting a second ushering gesture from her.

People can't stop talking about the Princess Anne moment. Picture: Getty

"HM is adept at quietly herding and ushering to ensure Palace events run like clockwork and her ‘shake-and-push’ handshakes are a legendary technique for getting guests to move along.

"Anne appears to be watching and laughing in the doorway and the Queen does seem to turn to her to beckon her in.

"This could be an invitation to join the group but it could also be a request to come in as the next people in the queue

"Either way Anne just shrugs with her hands out."

Journalist Valentine Low has now clarified the incident on Twitter, revealing that all isn't what it seemed.

OK, here goes... Princess Anne: the truth. No, she didn't snub the Trumps. And she wasn't told off by the Queen.

1/5 — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) December 4, 2019

He said the shrug of Anne's shoulders was actually her indicating to The Queen that there were no more guests to greet, saying: "Anne raised her hands in the air, laughed and said: "It's just me," adding a moment later "and this lot" as she pointed to the members of the household behind her."

READ MORE: The Queen and Prince Charles called Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to ‘sack him’