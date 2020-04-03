The Queen will make televised speech to the UK this Sunday, Buckingham Palace announce

3 April 2020, 14:40 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 14:42

The Queen will address the nation this weekend, it has been announced
The Queen will address the nation this weekend, it has been announced. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen is set to address the UK and the Commonwealth this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Buckingham Palace have announced the Queen will be making a televised speech to the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday, April 5.

Her Majesty has already recorded the special broadcast which is in relation to the coronavirus pandemic the world is currently facing.

READ MORE: Fans spot unseen picture of Prince George in Prince Charles' office as he addresses coronavirus

On Friday, April 3, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

"The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April 2020.

"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."

The Queen usually only addresses the UK at Christmas in her annual speech
The Queen usually only addresses the UK at Christmas in her annual speech. Picture: Getty

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Government and the Palace were considering having the monarch address the nation, but that this was something they would only do "when the time is right".

Speaking on Lorraine, royal editor Russell Myers said: "In times of war the royals have spoken, and Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said we are in a health war", however, he added that the final decision would be No.10s.

The address has already been recorded and will be broadcast on Sunday at 8PM
The address has already been recorded and will be broadcast on Sunday at 8PM. Picture: PA

The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, where the couple are self-isolating amid the pandemic.

READ MORE: Prince William 'seriously considering' returning as air ambulance pilot to help during pandemic

