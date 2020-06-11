The Queen takes part in first public video call as she supports carers week

11 June 2020, 13:01

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty appeared on a video call for the first time publicly this week as she reached out to carers across the nation.

Since the Queen moved to Windsor Castle to isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been reports she has been video calling her family in order to stay in touch.

However, this week, the Queen at 94-years-old made her first public video call alongside her daughter, Princess Anne.

The royals contacted carers from across the nation as they marked Carers Week 2020, talking to them about supporting their families throughout the pandemic.

READ MORE: The Queen, 94, pictured riding pony around Windsor Castle amid lockdown

The Queen made her first public video call this week
The Queen made her first public video call this week. Picture: The Royal Family/Twitter

The Queen joined the call from Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating with Prince Philip since lockdown was announced.

The Queen and Princess Anne spoke to Alex, Amna, Mary and Nadia, who are all the primary carers for family members.

Talking to them, Her Majesty said: "I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already."

The Queen and Princess Anne spoke to carers to mark Carers Week 2020
The Queen and Princess Anne spoke to carers to mark Carers Week 2020. Picture: The Royal Family/Twitter

Nadia, 44, later revealed the call was around 45 minutes long and the Queen was on it for around 20 minutes.

She explained: "She asked us all questions. We talked about how we are all coping in the current climate with Covid-19.

"I explained to her how much more isolated carers are at the moment. Many don’t have laptops or tablets and feel very cut off.

"A lot of the appointments - doctors, hospitals etc - we need have been cancelled."

The Queen has been isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip
The Queen has been isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. Picture: PA

Nadia added: "The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely.

"I felt a great sincerity coming from her, as well as the Princess Royal. I think she was trying to send a message that ‘I’m still here, I haven’t forgotten the nation and those most in need."

At the end of the call, the Queen told them she was "very glad" to have been able to join them.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William in giggles over pensioner's cheeky remark as they play bingo with care home residents

Latest News

See more Latest News

PS5: Here's what to expect ahead of tonight's launch event

Showbiz

Flamur Beqiri murder: Swedish kickboxer in court accused of Christmas Eve murder in Battersea

UK & World

Boris Johnson announced new rules around 'support bubbles'

What is a lockdown 'social bubble' and what does it mean for single people?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Babies birthdays can cost up to £200

New parents spend over £200 on their kid’s first birthday party, research reveals

Lifestyle

Oven door cleaning with hack

Incredible video shows we've been cleaning our oven doors wrong

Lifestyle

Marmite is running low due to lockdown

Lockdown causes nationwide Marmite shortage due to lack of brewer's yeast

Food & Health

Ross Kemp revealed Barbara Windsor sometimes forgets who he is

Ross Kemp reveals heartbreak as Barbara Windsor forgets who he is amid Alzheimer's battle

Celebrities

Coronation Street stars have headed back to filming

Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has urged people to stop 'furlough shaming'

Martin Lewis urges people to stop ‘furlough shaming’ workers for enjoying parks and beaches