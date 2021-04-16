Who is Princess Alexandra The Honourable Lady Ogilvy?

16 April 2021, 18:01

Princess Alexandra will join the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral
Princess Alexandra will join the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Alexandra will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral.

Princess Alexandra, the Queen's cousin, has been confirmed as one of the mourners attending Prince Philip's funeral service this Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle.

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy will join the other hand-selected 30 people in St George's Chapel for the service, which is due to start at 3PM.

As one of the Queen's closest family members and a trusted confidante, it is no surprise the Monarch wants Princess Alexandra with her as she says her last goodbye to her beloved husband.

READ MORE: Who is Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penelope Knatchbull?

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy is the Queen's cousin
Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy is the Queen's cousin. Picture: Getty

Who is Princess Alexandra?

Princess Alexandra, 84, is the Queen's cousin and a working member of the royal family.

She was born on Christmas Day in 1936 to the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Princess Alexandra's father was brother to King George VI – the Queen's father – and tragically passed away in a flying accident in 1942 to Alexandra was only five-years-old.

When the Queen and Prince Philip married in 1947, Alexandra was one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids.

Princess Alexandra wed Sir Angus Ogilvy in 1963 and the couple later went on to welcome two children, James and Marina.

Princess Alexandra and her husband carried out a number of royal engagements for the Queen before he sadly passed away in 2004.

Princess Alexandra remains a working member of the royal family.

She holds the titles of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which was given in 1960, as well as Knight of the Order of the Garter, which was appointed in 2003.

Princess Alexandra's father was brother to the Queen's father
Princess Alexandra's father was brother to the Queen's father. Picture: Getty

Are the Queen and Princess Alexandra close?

Princess Alexandra may be the Queen's cousin, but she is also one of Her Majesty's most trusted friends and confidantes.

As a working member of the royal family, Princess Alexandra often represents to Queen at engagements she is unable to make, both in the UK and overseas.

She has also been known to join the Queen and the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

READ NOW: The Queen confirms 30-person guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Kane: Spurs forward picks up knock during 2-2 draw at Goodison Park

Raul Castro announces retirement as head of Cuba's Communist Party, 10 years after succeeding Fidel

UK & World

UK aid cuts: Foreign secretary to reveal which projects around the world will be axed

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pete and Sophie Sandiford have shared photos of their mum

Who are Gogglebox star's Sophie and Pete Sandiford's parents?

Gogglebox

Helen McCroy has tragically passed away

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Celebrities

The Circle USA season two Instagram names

How to follow the cast of The Circle USA on Instagram - full list of handles

TV & Movies

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami will be starring in Holby City

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

TV & Movies

Helen Whitehall appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday

Tipping point contestant with motor neurone disease gets her voice back as scientists reconstruct audio from the show

TV & Movies