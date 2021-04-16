Who is Princess Alexandra The Honourable Lady Ogilvy?

Princess Alexandra will join the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Alexandra will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral.

Princess Alexandra, the Queen's cousin, has been confirmed as one of the mourners attending Prince Philip's funeral service this Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle.

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy will join the other hand-selected 30 people in St George's Chapel for the service, which is due to start at 3PM.

As one of the Queen's closest family members and a trusted confidante, it is no surprise the Monarch wants Princess Alexandra with her as she says her last goodbye to her beloved husband.

READ MORE: Who is Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penelope Knatchbull?

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy is the Queen's cousin. Picture: Getty

Who is Princess Alexandra?

Princess Alexandra, 84, is the Queen's cousin and a working member of the royal family.

She was born on Christmas Day in 1936 to the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Princess Alexandra's father was brother to King George VI – the Queen's father – and tragically passed away in a flying accident in 1942 to Alexandra was only five-years-old.

When the Queen and Prince Philip married in 1947, Alexandra was one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids.

Princess Alexandra wed Sir Angus Ogilvy in 1963 and the couple later went on to welcome two children, James and Marina.

Princess Alexandra and her husband carried out a number of royal engagements for the Queen before he sadly passed away in 2004.

Princess Alexandra remains a working member of the royal family.

She holds the titles of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which was given in 1960, as well as Knight of the Order of the Garter, which was appointed in 2003.

Princess Alexandra's father was brother to the Queen's father. Picture: Getty

Are the Queen and Princess Alexandra close?

Princess Alexandra may be the Queen's cousin, but she is also one of Her Majesty's most trusted friends and confidantes.

As a working member of the royal family, Princess Alexandra often represents to Queen at engagements she is unable to make, both in the UK and overseas.

She has also been known to join the Queen and the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

READ NOW: The Queen confirms 30-person guest list for Prince Philip's funeral