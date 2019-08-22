William and Kate spotted on budget £73 FlyBe flight following Harry and Meghan private jet controversy

The royals were spotted getting off a budget airline with the kids. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been pictured getting off an economy flight this morning.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were spotted THIS MORNING getting off budget airline FlyBe, only days after Prince Harry and Meghan have been slammed for their use of a private jet.

The Cambridge's economy flight to Scotland follows the public debate over whether or not royals should fly privately, and a rumoured row with the Sussexes.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for flying in private jet to Ibiza and Nice in only 11 days

There's a rumoured rift between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. Picture: Getty

Wills, Kate, along with their tots Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte were all filmed disembarking the 8:45am flight from Norwich International Airport to Aberdeen Airport this morning in an exclusive for the Mail Online.

You can see the happy family being escorted from the FlyBe plane - for which flights cost only £73 - and making their way into awaiting vehicles, where they're likely to be driven to join the Queen at Balmoral.

The Cambridge family's decision to take the cheap flight to Scotland is undoubtedly going to lead to comparisons with William's younger brother, Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle.

The new parents have come under fire by many after they took a whopping FOUR private jet flights in only 11 days this month.

They flew from London to Ibiza and back, which was followed by a trip to and from Nice in France, which seems to contradict the pro-environment message they both push and fuels angry claims that they're both contributing to climate change.

Meghan and Harry have been heavily criticised for their contribution to climate change. Picture: Getty

The Cambridge family blended in with civilians on the budget airline. Picture: Getty

A passenger on the same flight who spotted the royals revealed: "The family were sat right at the front.

"I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser.

"No-one knew they were on the flight.

"Later on I realised that Kate's mother was sat a few rows in front of me.'"

Kate, Wills and the kids took a very modest options and passengers say they barely noticed them. Picture: Getty

In the video captured by another passenger, William is spotted carrying the family's luggage, and George, six and Charlotte, four, run alongside their father.

Kate is walking just behind them with the family nanny, Maria Borrallo, holding one year old Louis.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: "We do not comment on what they do with their private time as a family."