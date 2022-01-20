Stunned mum wins £2,000,000 jackpot playing Heart Bingo

The big winner told Heart Bingo that she is now planning her family's future. Picture: Alamy/Heart Bingo

By Heart reporter

The 37-year-old woman from the West Midlands is celebrating after winning big at Heart Bingo.

When a Brummie mum won £2,000,000 playing Heart Bingo she wouldn't let herself believe it - but is already planning how to use the money to change her family's life forever.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot from a 40p bet while playing Heart Bingo’s Make Me a Millionaire Slot Game. The huge jackpot has been accumulating since 2017!

She plans to use the windfall to buy a family home and car. She said: “When I initially won, I didn't allow myself to believe it, until I received the phone call the next morning.

“I hadn't said anything to my partner or my children because I didn't believe it was real! This money will be life changing for us. We'll be able to buy our own family home, a new car and it'll set us up for the rest of our lives.”

