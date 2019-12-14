Christmas 2019 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco, M&S and Morrisons

Need-to-know supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times. Picture: Stock image

What shops are open over Christmas? Here's when to stash up on mince pies and mulled wine during the holidays.

Christmas is just around the corner, but if you need to pop to the shops for some extra egg nog or spare sausage rolls during the festive break, you'll need to know what time your closest supermarket stays open until.

Most stores tend to close on Christmas Day, with a few exceptions, and many have limited hours when it comes to Boxing Day and beyond.

So make sure you're not stuck when it comes to stashing up on those tasty last-minute treats with our handy guide that outlines exactly when the major shops such as Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's are open over Christmas and New Year.

When is Aldi open over Christmas and New Year?

Aldi is open as usual from 8am until 10pm Monday to Friday in the run up to Christmas Eve, but for the rest of the holidays store opening times look like this:

Monday 23 Dec 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

Friday 27 Dec 8am-8pm

Saturday 28 Dec 8am-8pm

Sunday 29 Dec 10am-4pm

Monday 30 Dec 8am-8pm

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Thursday 2 Jan 8am-10pm

When is Asda open over Christmas and New Year?

Asda has not yet released its opening hours, but is expected to do so on 18 December. Check with your local store opening hours here.

When is Lidl open over Christmas and New Year?

Between 27th December to 30th December, Lidl will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:

Friday 20 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS

Saturday 21 Dec 8am-10pm

Sunday 22 Dec Open as normal

Monday 23 Dec 8am-120pm

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year's Eve 8am-6pm

New Year's Day CLOSED

Thursday 2 January NORMAL OPENING HOURS

When is Sainsbury's open over Christmas and New Year?

Opening hours will vary from store to store in the run-up to New Year so customers are advised to use Sainsbury’s store locator online to check local shop’s opening times. Most shops will return to their normal opening hours from January 2, 2019.

The larger stores will open at the following times over the New Year:

New Year's Eve 6am-7pm

New Year's Day, Jan 1 9am-5pm

Wednesday, Jan 2 6am-10pm

When is Tesco open over Christmas and New Year?

Between 27th December to 30th December, Tesco will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:

Friday 20 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS

Saturday 21 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS

Sunday 22 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS

Monday 23 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS

Tuesday 24 Dec Most stores are set to open from 6am/7am until around 7pm but some Express stores are set to close at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day Extra stores will be operating reduced hours of 9am-6pm, whilst Express stores will generally stay open between 8am and 10pm. However, most Metro stores will be closed.

New Year’s Eve Sunday opening hours

New Year’s Day Sunday opening hours but most Tesco Metros will be closed

Thursday 2 Jan NORMAL OPENING HOURS

When is M&S open over Christmas and New Year?

Between 27th December to 30th December, M&S will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31, most stores will be open from 8am – 6pm. On New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1, most stores will be open from 9am – 6pm. However, it is still recommended to check with your local M&S to see opening hours.

All stores will return to their normal opening hours on January 2, 2020.

When is Morrisons open over Christmas and New Year?

Between 27th December to 30th December, Morrisons will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:

Friday 20 Dec 7am-10pm

Saturday 21 Dec 6am-12pm

Sunday 22 Dec 10am-4pm

Monday 23 Dec 6am-12am

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Thursday 2 Jan NORMAL OPENING HOURS