Christmas 2019 supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco, M&S and Morrisons

14 December 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 14 December 2019, 11:08
What shops are open over Christmas? Here's when to stash up on mince pies and mulled wine during the holidays.
Christmas is just around the corner, but if you need to pop to the shops for some extra egg nog or spare sausage rolls during the festive break, you'll need to know what time your closest supermarket stays open until.
Most stores tend to close on Christmas Day, with a few exceptions, and many have limited hours when it comes to Boxing Day and beyond.
So make sure you're not stuck when it comes to stashing up on those tasty last-minute treats with our handy guide that outlines exactly when the major shops such as Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's are open over Christmas and New Year.
Aldi is open as usual from 8am until 10pm Monday to Friday in the run up to Christmas Eve, but for the rest of the holidays store opening times look like this:
Monday 23 Dec 8am-10pm
Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
Christmas Day CLOSED
Boxing Day CLOSED
Friday 27 Dec 8am-8pm
Saturday 28 Dec 8am-8pm
Sunday 29 Dec 10am-4pm
Monday 30 Dec 8am-8pm
New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm
New Year’s Day CLOSED
Thursday 2 Jan 8am-10pm
Asda has not yet released its opening hours, but is expected to do so on 18 December. Check with your local store opening hours here.
Between 27th December to 30th December, Lidl will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:
Friday 20 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Saturday 21 Dec 8am-10pm
Sunday 22 Dec Open as normal
Monday 23 Dec 8am-120pm
Christmas Eve 8am-6pm
Christmas Day CLOSED
Boxing Day CLOSED
New Year's Eve 8am-6pm
New Year's Day CLOSED
Thursday 2 January NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Opening hours will vary from store to store in the run-up to New Year so customers are advised to use Sainsbury’s store locator online to check local shop’s opening times. Most shops will return to their normal opening hours from January 2, 2019.
The larger stores will open at the following times over the New Year:
New Year's Eve 6am-7pm
New Year's Day, Jan 1 9am-5pm
Wednesday, Jan 2 6am-10pm
Between 27th December to 30th December, Tesco will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:
Friday 20 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Saturday 21 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Sunday 22 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Monday 23 Dec NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Tuesday 24 Dec Most stores are set to open from 6am/7am until around 7pm but some Express stores are set to close at 10pm on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day CLOSED
Boxing Day Extra stores will be operating reduced hours of 9am-6pm, whilst Express stores will generally stay open between 8am and 10pm. However, most Metro stores will be closed.
New Year’s Eve Sunday opening hours
New Year’s Day Sunday opening hours but most Tesco Metros will be closed
Thursday 2 Jan NORMAL OPENING HOURS
Between 27th December to 30th December, M&S will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:
On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31, most stores will be open from 8am – 6pm. On New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1, most stores will be open from 9am – 6pm. However, it is still recommended to check with your local M&S to see opening hours.
All stores will return to their normal opening hours on January 2, 2020.
Between 27th December to 30th December, Morrisons will have normal opening hours, but the Christmas dates are as follows:
Friday 20 Dec 7am-10pm
Saturday 21 Dec 6am-12pm
Sunday 22 Dec 10am-4pm
Monday 23 Dec 6am-12am
Christmas Eve 6am-6pm
Christmas Day CLOSED
Boxing Day 9am-6pm
New Year’s Eve 7am-6pm
New Year’s Day 9am-6pm
Thursday 2 Jan NORMAL OPENING HOURS