P!nk and Harry Styles among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2023
17 March 2023, 07:00 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 07:13
The shortlist for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.
Superstar Harry Styles leads the nominations after an incredible year, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years.
George Ezra is nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include P!nk, Lizzo, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan.
Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023SHORTLIST NOMINEES
(categories judged by industry panel)
Best song
Aitch - Baby (Feat Ashanti)
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
Meghan Trainor - Made you Look
Mimi Webb - House on Fire
Raye & 070 Shake - Escapism
Sam Smith - Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras)
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best social trended song
Chipz - 1001 Arabian Nights
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Joji - Glimpse of Us
JVKE - Golden Hour
Meghan Trainor - Make You Look
Miguel - Sure Thing
Nicky Youre & Dazy - Escapism
Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Best group
Arctic Monkeys
D-Block Europe
Coldplay
Florence + The Machine
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Wet Leg
Best male
Aitch
Calvin Harris
George Ezra
Harry Styles
KSI
Lewis Capaldi
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Best female
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Meghan Trainor
Mimi Webb
P!nk
Raye
SZA
Taylor Swift
Bets British act
Aitch
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Harry Styles
Joel Corry
Lewis Capaldi
Mimi Webb
Raye
Sam Fender
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Rising star
Bru-C
Flo
JVke
LF System
Pinkpantheress
Sam Ryder
Wet leg
Best classical artist
Abel Selaocoe
Alison Balsom
Isata Kanneh-mason
Lang Lang
Ludovico Einaudi
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-mason
Mass appeal
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Elton John
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
P!nk
Best podcast
My Therapist Ghosted Me
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The News Agents
The Rest Is Politics
The Wittering Whitehalls
Best Hip Hop or R&B
Aitch
Arrdee
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Central Cee
D-block Europe
Dave
Doja Cat
Drake
Fireboy Dml
Flo
Raye
Stormzy
Best Indie Act
Arctic Monkeys
Blink-182
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Best Dance Act
Bru-c
Clementine Douglas
David Guetta
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Lf System
Luude
Pinkpantheress
The Blessed Madonna
Tiësto
Most Played Song
Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.