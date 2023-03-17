Exclusive

17 March 2023, 07:00 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 07:13

P!nk and Harry Styles among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2022, on 31st March.

The shortlist for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

Superstar Harry Styles leads the nominations after an incredible year, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years.

George Ezra is nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include P!nk, Lizzo, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan.

Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.

- Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President

The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)

Best song

  • Aitch - Baby (Feat Ashanti)
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
  • George Ezra - Green Green Grass
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
  • Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
  • Meghan Trainor - Made you Look
  • Mimi Webb - House on Fire
  • Raye & 070 Shake - Escapism
  • Sam Smith - Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras)
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best social trended song

  • Chipz - 1001 Arabian Nights
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
  • Joji - Glimpse of Us
  • JVKE - Golden Hour
  • Meghan Trainor - Make You Look
  • Miguel - Sure Thing
  • Nicky Youre & Dazy - Escapism
  • Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • SZA - Kill Bill

Best group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • D-Block Europe
  • Coldplay
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Wet Leg

Best male

  • Aitch
  • Calvin Harris
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • KSI
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best female

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo
  • Meghan Trainor
  • Mimi Webb
  • P!nk
  • Raye
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Bets British act

  • Aitch
  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Harry Styles
  • Joel Corry
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mimi Webb
  • Raye
  • Sam Fender
  • Sam Smith
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Rising star

  • Bru-C
  • Flo
  • JVke
  • LF System
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet leg

Best classical artist

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Alison Balsom
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • Lang Lang
  • Ludovico Einaudi
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass appeal

  • Beyoncé
  • Coldplay
  • Elton John
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • P!nk

Best podcast

  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • The News Agents
  • The Rest Is Politics
  • The Wittering Whitehalls

Best Hip Hop or R&B

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Central Cee
  • D-block Europe
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Fireboy Dml
  • Flo
  • Raye
  • Stormzy

Best Indie Act

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Blink-182
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Kasabian
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Sam Fender
  • Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

  • Bru-c
  • Clementine Douglas
  • David Guetta
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again..
  • Lf System
  • Luude
  • Pinkpantheress
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Tiësto

Most Played Song

  • Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.

