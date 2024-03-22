The Global Awards 2024: Raye and Taylor Swift amongst winners announced

On Air Now
22 March 2024, 07:00
We can reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with singer RAYE and Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris picking up three awards each.
International superstar Taylor Swift is also celebrating, having scooped the award for Best Female, while Take That win Best Group and organist and conductor Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical.
After enjoying another stellar year in his career, Calvin Harris also walks away with three Global Awards, including Best Male, and Best Dance. Calvin also wins Most Played for his track ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding, which spent two consecutive weeks at number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 by Global.
My Therapist Ghosted Me, which sees Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally give unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on a plethora of issues, was awarded Best Podcast.
Voted by listeners on Global Player, Jung Kook was crowned the winner of the Best Fans category.
MOST PLAYED 2023: CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’
BEST SONG: CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’
BEST MALE: CALVIN HARRIS
BEST FEMALE: TAYLOR SWIFT
BEST GROUP: TAKE THAT
BEST POP: RAYE
BEST BRITISH ACT: RAYE
BEST CLASSICAL: ANNA LAPWOOD
BEST HIP HOP & RnB: CENTRAL CEE
BEST ROCK & INDIE: FOO FIGHTERS
BEST DANCE: CALVIN HARRIS
GLOBAL LEGEND: ELTON JOHN
RISING STAR: TATE MCRAE
BEST FANS: JUNG KOOK
BEST PODCAST: MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME