The Global Awards 2024: Raye and Taylor Swift amongst winners announced

The Global Awards winners have been announced for 2024. Picture: Global

We can reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with singer RAYE and Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris picking up three awards each.

International superstar Taylor Swift is also celebrating, having scooped the award for Best Female, while Take That win Best Group and organist and conductor Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical.

I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you! - Raye

Raye is a big winner at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

After enjoying another stellar year in his career, Calvin Harris also walks away with three Global Awards, including Best Male, and Best Dance. Calvin also wins Most Played for his track ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding, which spent two consecutive weeks at number 1 on The Official Big Top 40 by Global.

Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers! - Calvin Harris

My Therapist Ghosted Me, which sees Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally give unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on a plethora of issues, was awarded Best Podcast.

Voted by listeners on Global Player, Jung Kook was crowned the winner of the Best Fans category.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2024: THE WINNERS (categories judged by industry panel)

MOST PLAYED 2023: CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’

BEST SONG: CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’

BEST MALE: CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE: TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift wins Best Female at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

BEST GROUP: TAKE THAT

BEST POP: RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT: RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL: ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB: CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE: FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE: CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND: ELTON JOHN

Elton John is a Global Legend at The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

RISING STAR: TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS: JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST: MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME