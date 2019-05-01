What does Allegra mean? The meaning behind the rumoured Royal Baby name

Will Meghan Markle name her baby Allegra? Picture: Getty

Italian name Allegra is the new favourite girl's name for the Royal Baby - here is its origin and meaning

Italian moniker 'Allegra' is a hotly tipped potential name for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby, it it's a girl.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, are due to welcome their baby any day now - and bookies have slashed odds on them calling the baby Allegra.

Why is Allegra a favourite Royal Baby name? What's the link with Diana?

According the Ladbrokes, the Italian name is now sixth favourite - as it was supposedly what Princess Diana planned to call a potential daughter of hers.

After a flurry of bets in the last 24 hours, bookies have slashed odds on the name from 100/1 to 12/1.

Diana and Grace are joint favourites at 6/1 each, and Albert and Victoria are also at 16/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the Daily Mail: "We're scratching our heads as to why we've seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast and it's been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters."

Bookies have slashed odds on the Royal Baby being called Allegra. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning of the name 'Allegra'?

According to nameberry.com, the name Allegra means 'Joyous'. In music, the term means a "quickly, lively tempo".

What is the origin of the name 'Allegra'?

Allegra is of Italian origin.

