What does Allegra mean? The meaning behind the rumoured Royal Baby name

1 May 2019, 10:14

Will Meghan Markle name her baby Allegra?
Will Meghan Markle name her baby Allegra? Picture: Getty

Italian name Allegra is the new favourite girl's name for the Royal Baby - here is its origin and meaning

Italian moniker 'Allegra' is a hotly tipped potential name for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby, it it's a girl.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, are due to welcome their baby any day now - and bookies have slashed odds on them calling the baby Allegra.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

Why is Allegra a favourite Royal Baby name? What's the link with Diana?

According the Ladbrokes, the Italian name is now sixth favourite - as it was supposedly what Princess Diana planned to call a potential daughter of hers.

After a flurry of bets in the last 24 hours, bookies have slashed odds on the name from 100/1 to 12/1.

Diana and Grace are joint favourites at 6/1 each, and Albert and Victoria are also at 16/1.

Read more: Did the official Royal Family website just reveal Meghan Markle's baby gender AND name?

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the Daily Mail: "We're scratching our heads as to why we've seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast and it's been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters."

Bookies have slashed odds on the Royal Baby being called Allegra
Bookies have slashed odds on the Royal Baby being called Allegra. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning of the name 'Allegra'?

According to nameberry.com, the name Allegra means 'Joyous'. In music, the term means a "quickly, lively tempo".

What is the origin of the name 'Allegra'?

Allegra is of Italian origin.

NOW READ:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle ‘won’t meet his grandchild’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boon Gould: Level 42 founding member dies aged 64

Showbiz

Barclays urged to stop coal and oil investments

UK & World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange jailed for breaching bail

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch is still in hospital

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Celebrities

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

Lifestyle

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family's conviction of actress Sharon Tate's murder

When is the new Charles Manson movie 'Charlie Says' released and who's in the cast with Matt Smith?

TV & Movies

The Vincross HEXA will make sure your plant survives

This robot plant pot will move around to get sunlight, and tell you when it needs water

Lifestyle

42-year-old Mel married herself after multiple failed relationships

First Dates contestant reveals she is married to HERSELF halfway through the date

TV & Movies