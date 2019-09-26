Thrifty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dress baby Archie in £13 H&M dungarees for Royal Tour outing

Baby Archie looked so sweet in the £12.99 dungarees. Picture: PA/H&M

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie made his first appearance on the Royal Tour of South Africa this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry treated the public to an outing with baby Archie Harrison this week as they continued their tour of South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s four-month-son had been kept from the public eye during the trip up until this point.

The couple carried the little baby to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings, The Old Granary, where they discussed The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation over tea, among other things.

During his first Royal Tour outing, Meghan and Harry dressed their son in a bargain ensemble, from H&M, of all places.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dressed their little one in a thrifty ensemble. Picture: PA

Archie wore a sweet little set of blue and white striped dungarees, which come with the white t-shirt attached.

The little set is still available online at H&M for £12.99, but it’s not set to be sticking around long as parents flock to the website.

Baby Archie's H&M dungarees are only £12.99, and still in stock. Picture: H&M

Like Archie, Meghan has also been showing off her thrifty side during this trip, recycling older ensembles and stepping out in bargain pieces.

During the Royal Tour the Duchess has repeated many looks, including re-wearing her Veronica Beard blue dress from last year’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

This was Archie's first public outing. Picture: PA

While it’s not clear the motive behind the decision, it was reported that Meghan has made the decision to be “low-key” during the tour, ditching her engagement ring – for example – for just her wedding band.

This “low-key” decision may be something the Duchess is choosing for the entire family, including baby Archie.

