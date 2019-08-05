Cottage opposite Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home goes up for rent for just £700 a month

Fancy being neighbours with Kate? Read on... Picture: Getty

The home across from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk home is up for rent

Royal fans now have the opportunity to be neighbours with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as the house opposite their Norfolk home is up for sale.

Anmer Hall, in west Norfolk, was given to the Duke and Duchess by the queen as a wedding present in 2010 - and the two bedroom house opposite is up for rent for just £700 a month.

The Sandringham Estate has put the cottage up for rent. Picture: Bav Media

The Sandringham Estate is renting out the recently refurbished property, which comes complete with off-street parking and a 'large garden'.

But it's bad news if you've got a cat, as the house operates a 'strict no cats' policy - but “Dogs will be considered on a house by house basis.”

The property, which is an end of terrace house, also has 'steep stairs'.

There are a number of criteria that potential applicants to rent the house must come under.

The end of terrace house is up for rent for £700 a month. Picture: Getty

The website states: “Sandringham’s housing policy is to let properties as a primary residence, prioritising those who live and work locally.

“Those moving to the area are also considered.

“Properties are not let on a first come, first served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property.”

Kate and Wills moved to Anmer Hall after they welcomed their first son George in 2013.