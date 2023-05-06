Who is the Duke of Kent and how is he related to the Royal Family?

Who is the Duke of Kent, how is he related to King Charles III and who is he married to?

The Duke of Kent will be one of the Royal Family members gracing the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of the Coronation for the flypast.

Baptised Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick, the Duke of Kent is a working member of the Royal Family and is the first cousin of the late Queen.

He will join his sister, Princess Alexandra, and other members of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey to watch the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Kent with his cousin, Queen Elizabeth II, at her Platinum Jubilee last year. Picture: Getty

Who is the Duke of Kent and how old is he?

The Duke of Kent is a working member of the Royal Family. He is 87-years-old.

He was born Prince Edward on 9th October 1935 and took the title of Duke of Kent in 1942 after his father, Prince George, died in a wartime flying accident near Caithness in Scotland while on active service.

The Duke of Kent has been a working member of the Royal Family since he retired from the British Army in 1976.

He is the patron of many organisations and charities. Most notably, the Duke of Kent is the President of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as well as the President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Duke of Kent is pictured with his sister, Princess Alexandra, back in 2015. Picture: Getty

Who are the Duke of Kent's parents and siblings?

The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, the younger brother of King George VI and Princess Marina, the daughter of Prince Nicholas of Greece.

He has two siblings; Prince Michael of Kent, 80, and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, 86.

He is also the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and attended her Coronation in 1953.

The Duke of Kent is pictured with his wife, Miss Katharine Worsley, and their three children in 1970. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Kent attend Trooping the Colour, 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is the Duke of Kent's wife and does he have any children?

The Duke of Kent is married to Miss Katharine Worsley, who he married in 1961.

The couple, who live at Wren House Kensington Palace, have three children together; George, Earl of St Andrews, born in 1962, Lady Helen Taylor, born in 1974 and Lord Nicholas Windsor, born in 1970.

