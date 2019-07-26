Fans praise Princess Eugenie for celebrating her parents' wedding anniversary - despite their divorce

26 July 2019, 12:15

Princess Eugenie has wishes her parents a happy wedding anniversary
Princess Eugenie has wishes her parents a happy wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable post marking her parents' wedding anniversary, even thought they are no longer together

Princess Eugenie has thanked her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew for always being 'best of friends' in a heartfelt post to mark 33 years since they were married.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship 'saved by motherhood'

Eugenie, 29, delighted fans with the photo of The Duke and Duchess of York - who split after 10 years of marriage - which was to mark what would have been their wedding anniversary.

She wrote: "who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!
I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together. @hrhthedukeofyork@sarahferguson15#weddinganniversary".

Read more: Royal fans have some questions after they spot the Queen’s pictures of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement at the post, with one writing: "I think they’re amazing and don’t enough credit for their co parenting ❤️❤️".

Another added: "Great parents to bring you girls up together! True love ❤️❤️".

Read more: The Queen uses this £550 Dyson fan to keep cool at home at Buckingham Palace

A third wrote: "That’s such a lovely thing to say 💕".

The Duke and Duchess of York have co-parented Beatrice and Eugenie
The Duke and Duchess of York have co-parented Beatrice and Eugenie. Picture: Getty

Despite their divorce, The Duke and Duchess of York have remained on excellent terms over the years.

Speaking about their separation, Sarah Ferguson has been quoted as saying: "I didn’t want a divorce but had to because of circumstance. Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dillian Whyte breaks silence on test claims

Sport

The Met Office have issued a warning for this Saturday

Met Office issue weather warning as thunder, lightning and heavy rain sweeps across the UK this weekend

Weather

Chessington hit-and-run: Man dies after being dragged under car for half a mile

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions

TV & Movies

The original Dotty Cotton actress Molly has grown up a lot

EastEnders' original Dotty actress Molly Collin looks unrecognisable as soap recast role

TV & Movies

BGT: The Champions will air later this year

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV and who is in the celebrity line up?

TV & Movies

Boram, 6, has two YouTube channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers).

Six-year-old Korean YouTube star splashes out on £6.4 MILLION five-storey property

Celebrities

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Love Island finalist and Instagram influencer coupled up with Tommy Fury

TV & Movies

Angie leads a glam lifestyle

Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

Celebrities