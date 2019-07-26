Fans praise Princess Eugenie for celebrating her parents' wedding anniversary - despite their divorce

Princess Eugenie has wishes her parents a happy wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable post marking her parents' wedding anniversary, even thought they are no longer together

Princess Eugenie has thanked her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew for always being 'best of friends' in a heartfelt post to mark 33 years since they were married.

Eugenie, 29, delighted fans with the photo of The Duke and Duchess of York - who split after 10 years of marriage - which was to mark what would have been their wedding anniversary.

She wrote: "who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!

I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together. @hrhthedukeofyork@sarahferguson15#weddinganniversary".

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement at the post, with one writing: "I think they’re amazing and don’t enough credit for their co parenting ❤️❤️".

Another added: "Great parents to bring you girls up together! True love ❤️❤️".

A third wrote: "That’s such a lovely thing to say 💕".

The Duke and Duchess of York have co-parented Beatrice and Eugenie. Picture: Getty

Despite their divorce, The Duke and Duchess of York have remained on excellent terms over the years.

Speaking about their separation, Sarah Ferguson has been quoted as saying: "I didn’t want a divorce but had to because of circumstance. Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."