Harry and Meghan demand a 'private' christening for baby Archie

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Archie. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

The preparations are in full swing but fans won't get to see pictures of baby Archie at his christening as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to keep proceedings private.

The public have seen very little of Archie Harrison since his birth on May 6th, with the only public sightings his unveiling days after his birth.

And it's unlikely that will change as the royal couple are determined to raise him as a 'private citizen'.

The decision has received a backlash after it was revealed the refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home near The Queen cost taxpayers £2.4million.

The event will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, that hosted Meghan and Harry's wedding and also where Harry and brother Prince William were baptised.

It's believed the christening will follow royal tradition with Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, wearing a replica of the gown his father was christened in.

Water from the River Jordan will be poured over Archie's forehead during the ceremony.

However there won't be any media access like there were at all three of Kate and Williams' children's baptisms.

Royal biographer Penny Juror told the Sunday Times that the decision was a mistake, stating the couple "can't have it both ways".

She said: "Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view or play the game the way it is played."

"Many people don't understand why they are paying nearly £3million for Harry and Meghan's house, so in terms of public relations it would be a good quid pro quo for the pair to briefly show Archie off."

Wrong move - if the Sussexes want Archie to be a "private citizen" then they should have paid for their own house and disappear from public life altogether. https://t.co/E1Ec3Yz39d — Andrea Liu (@awyliu) June 30, 2019

#Sussexroyal #MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan #RoyalFamily you cant have it both ways either dedicate yourself fully to the job of Royals or step aside live your life on your own terms and expense. https://t.co/xKBjpKiODV — 00mgr1 (@BrillopadG) June 30, 2019

Invitations to royal christenings are usually only extended to very close family and friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, will be attendance but The Queen will miss out due to other commitments.

It is not yet known who the godparents will be, but Hollywood royalty George and Amal Clooney believed to be in the running.

Last night Meghan was seen in public for the second time since giving birth as she supported husband Harry at a historic baseball game in London that was partnered with his Invictus Games Foundation.