How to make your own bunting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
26 May 2022, 15:50
If you fancy making your very own bunting for the Queen's Jubilee, here's everything you need to know...
Listen to this article
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will take place over a four day Bank Holiday Weekend at the start of June.
There are now just days to go until the celebrations begin, and many families will be busy making plans for bumper weekend.
One great way to get the family all together in preparation for the Jubilee is to make bunting together.
You'll likely have noticed that bunting has been propping up across the UK in recent weeks, and it couldn't be easier to make it yourself at home.
Here's what you need to know...
Bunting templates
The official Platinum Jubilee website has a selection of templates you can use to make your very own bunting.
You can find these using the links below:
To make this bunting, all you need to do is print out as many sheets as you like on A4 paper then cut out the individual triangles.
After you've cut out the bunting, you need to cut along the dashed lines on each pennant, which creates holes for the string or ribbon to go through. You then need to thread the pennants along it.
If you don't fancy any of the official bunting, there are loads more templates available online.