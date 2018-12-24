Kate Middleton and children spotted last minute Christmas shopping at a discount department store

Kate was spotted with Charlotte and George at the Norfolk department store. Picture: Getty

Kate, George and Charlotte were seen at discount retailer The Range at the weekend

Anyone who spent this weekend fighting to the death (not literally) through the high street crowds will know that leaving your Christmas shopping to the last minute is a terrible idea.

But it seems not even The Duchess of Cambridge herself is immune to the final weekend rush, as she was spotted at a Norfolk discount retailer with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday.

Teacher Sarah Daniels has told how she spotted the family in the department store, which has been dubbed by its own boss as 'the poor man's John Lewis'.

She said that she first saw them in the arts and craft section, and they then moved on to the toys. George is said to have shown an interest in 'dinosaur slime'.

Sarah said, according to The Sun: "As I was looking at the shelves I noticed a tall dark-haired lady further down the aisle and thought to myself 'I recognise that face."

"Then I heard George say 'Charlotte, pick that up' and the penny suddenly dropped as to who they were. It seemed like a lovely family outing for them the day before Christmas Eve.

"We are used to all the pomp and ceremony that goes with the Royal Family but it was great to see Kate shopping with her children in the kind of discount store the rest of us use."

Princess Charlotte apparently sat on the floor during the family day out. Picture: Getty

She added that Charlotte at one point sat on the floor, and Kate, who was dressed casually in jeans, boots and a jacket, told her 'get up poppet'.

George then apparently asked if he could buy some dinosaur slime, but Sarah could not remember what Kate's response was.

The report claims that the family bought pictures, children's books and art materials at the shop.

Kate was visiting the store, which is situation in King's Lyn in Norfolk, as she is celebrating Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, which is situated close by.

