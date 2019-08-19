M&S are selling a dupe of Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring - and it's only £20

19 August 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 15:13

M&S is selling a dupe of Kate's famous ring
M&S is selling a dupe of Kate's famous ring. Picture: Getty

An affordable dupe of Kate Middleton's engagement ring has gone on sale

Marks & Spencer are selling a dupe of Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring given to her by Prince William - and it will only set you back £19.50.

Kate Middleton's ring once belonged to Princess Diana
Kate Middleton's ring once belonged to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Kate's ring, which is worth around £300,000, is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world - and M&S's new offering is a dead-ringer for the real thing.

Read more: Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas announces ENGAGEMENT to estate agent ex-boyfriend

The royal ring is made up of a sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, and the band itself is 18-carat white gold.

The M&S ring will set you back £19.50
The M&S ring will set you back £19.50. Picture: M&S

And the M&S offering contains a large faux sapphire alongside a number of fake diamonds and a platinum band.

Read more: The Queen DOES watch The Crown, but one scene left her "upset and annoyed"

Kate Middleton's ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world
Kate Middleton's ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world. Picture: Getty

It's available in sizes small, medium and large - but it's selling out quick, so get a move one if you want to snap one up.

The ring originally belonged to William's mum Diana, and he proposed to Kate with it in Kenya in 2010.

He said he chose the ring as a way of "making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement".

NOW READ:

Suits pay hilarious tribute to Meghan Markle in final season with Rachel Zane joke

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Elton attacks 'distorted and malicious' accounts of Harry and Meghan's visit

Showbiz

Stephen Rands missing person

Concern for missing person

Local News

What is the weather going to be like this Bank Holiday?

August Bank Holiday weather forecast: UK to bask in 30C scorcher following weeks of rain

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood has shared a sweet photo of his daughter

EastEnders’ Jake Wood stuns fans with rare photo of aspiring model daughter Amber, 14

TV & Movies

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

TV & Movies

Curtis and his brother AJ have landed a new job on Lorraine

Curtis Pritchard lands new presenting job on Lorraine alongside brother AJ

TV & Movies

Nadia said her relationship with her sister Julia was 'volatile'

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha breaks down as she opens up about former husband's suicide

TV & Movies

The Rock and his long-term girlfriend Lauren have finally married

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries girlfriend of 12 years Laura Hashian in stunning Hawaii wedding

Celebrities

Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies