M&S are selling a dupe of Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring - and it's only £20

M&S is selling a dupe of Kate's famous ring. Picture: Getty

An affordable dupe of Kate Middleton's engagement ring has gone on sale

Marks & Spencer are selling a dupe of Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring given to her by Prince William - and it will only set you back £19.50.

Kate Middleton's ring once belonged to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Kate's ring, which is worth around £300,000, is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world - and M&S's new offering is a dead-ringer for the real thing.

The royal ring is made up of a sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, and the band itself is 18-carat white gold.

The M&S ring will set you back £19.50. Picture: M&S

And the M&S offering contains a large faux sapphire alongside a number of fake diamonds and a platinum band.

Kate Middleton's ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world. Picture: Getty

It's available in sizes small, medium and large - but it's selling out quick, so get a move one if you want to snap one up.

The ring originally belonged to William's mum Diana, and he proposed to Kate with it in Kenya in 2010.

He said he chose the ring as a way of "making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement".

