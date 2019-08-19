Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas announces ENGAGEMENT to estate agent ex-boyfriend

Prince Harry's ex is engaged to another Harry. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Cressida Bonas is engaged to her boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley who she dated before Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas has revealed she’s engaged to her boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

In a sweet Instagram post, Cressida can be seen cuddling her fiancé as they posed on a grassy knoll in Nantucket, USA.

Showing off her amazing diamond ring, the 30-year-old can be seen smiling in the snap, as Harry told his followers: “We getting married.”

Friends and family have been quick to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, including Kate Middleton’s brother James, who wrote: “So wonderful ❤️❤️❤️, while Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham added: “Yes! Yes! And yeeeeees again!! 🥰😍😘love you guys xxx”

Prince Harry first started dating Cressida back in 2012 after they were introduced by Princess Eugenie, but they split just two years later.

Shortly after her royal break-up, Cressida got back with her ex Harry - an estate agent and the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven - and the pair have been dating since 2017.

Despite splitting from the Duke of Sussex, actress Cressida has stayed on friendly terms with her ex and even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle last year.

Cressida attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last year. Picture: PA Images

Cressida has also stayed close to Princess Eugenie and was invited to her wedding to Jack Brooksbank earlier this year.

While the actress has been coy about her relationship with the royals in the past, she did admit she finds it “frustrating” being pigeonholed during an interview in 2017.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas were rarely photographed together. Picture: Getty Images

During an interview with BBC's Woman's Hour, Cressida said: "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in.

"But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do.'"

Meanwhile, the newly engaged couple have kept their relationship low-key over the past two years, only attending a handful of A-List events together.

Harry also regularly posts sweet snaps with his future wife on social media as they enjoy amazing holidays all over the world.

When did Cressida Bonas date Prince Harry?

Before he found love with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was with Cressida Bona for two years from 2012 and the prince is said to have regularly wrote to Cressida while serving in Afghanistan.

Although they kept their romance private, the pair were occasionally snapped on holiday or events such as Glastonbury.

After two years together, the pair split in 2014 - with Cressida reportedly overwhelmed by the media attention she was getting.