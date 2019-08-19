Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas announces ENGAGEMENT to estate agent ex-boyfriend

19 August 2019, 13:12 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 13:13

Prince Harry's ex is engaged to another Harry
Prince Harry's ex is engaged to another Harry. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Cressida Bonas is engaged to her boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley who she dated before Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas has revealed she’s engaged to her boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

In a sweet Instagram post, Cressida can be seen cuddling her fiancé as they posed on a grassy knoll in Nantucket, USA.

Showing off her amazing diamond ring, the 30-year-old can be seen smiling in the snap, as Harry told his followers: “We getting married.”

Friends and family have been quick to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, including Kate Middleton’s brother James, who wrote: “So wonderful ❤️❤️❤️, while Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham added: “Yes! Yes! And yeeeeees again!! 🥰😍😘love you guys xxx”

View this post on Instagram

We getting married 😁🥰

A post shared by Harry Wentworth-Stanley (@harrywent) on

Prince Harry first started dating Cressida back in 2012 after they were introduced by Princess Eugenie, but they split just two years later.

Shortly after her royal break-up, Cressida got back with her ex Harry - an estate agent and the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven - and the pair have been dating since 2017.

Read More: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie has ‘ginger hair just like his dad’

Despite splitting from the Duke of Sussex, actress Cressida has stayed on friendly terms with her ex and even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle last year.

Cressida attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last year
Cressida attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last year. Picture: PA Images

Cressida has also stayed close to Princess Eugenie and was invited to her wedding to Jack Brooksbank earlier this year.

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for travelling on private jet to Ibiza, despite preaching about climate change

While the actress has been coy about her relationship with the royals in the past, she did admit she finds it “frustrating” being pigeonholed during an interview in 2017.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas were rarely photographed together
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas were rarely photographed together. Picture: Getty Images

During an interview with BBC's Woman's Hour, Cressida said: "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in.

"But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do.'"

Meanwhile, the newly engaged couple have kept their relationship low-key over the past two years, only attending a handful of A-List events together.

Harry also regularly posts sweet snaps with his future wife on social media as they enjoy amazing holidays all over the world.

When did Cressida Bonas date Prince Harry?

Before he found love with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was with Cressida Bona for two years from 2012 and the prince is said to have regularly wrote to Cressida while serving in Afghanistan.

Although they kept their romance private, the pair were occasionally snapped on holiday or events such as Glastonbury.

After two years together, the pair split in 2014 - with Cressida reportedly overwhelmed by the media attention she was getting.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Elton attacks 'distorted and malicious' accounts of Harry and Meghan's visit

Showbiz

Stephen Rands missing person

Concern for missing person

Local News

What is the weather going to be like this Bank Holiday?

August Bank Holiday weather forecast: UK to bask in 30C scorcher following weeks of rain

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood has shared a sweet photo of his daughter

EastEnders’ Jake Wood stuns fans with rare photo of aspiring model daughter Amber, 14

TV & Movies

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

TV & Movies

Curtis and his brother AJ have landed a new job on Lorraine

Curtis Pritchard lands new presenting job on Lorraine alongside brother AJ

TV & Movies

Nadia said her relationship with her sister Julia was 'volatile'

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha breaks down as she opens up about former husband's suicide

TV & Movies

The Rock and his long-term girlfriend Lauren have finally married

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries girlfriend of 12 years Laura Hashian in stunning Hawaii wedding

Celebrities

Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies