The Duchess of Cambridge's most endearing moments as she marks 40th birthday
5 January 2022, 13:29
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will mark her 40th birthday on Sunday, January 9.
The Duchess of Cambridge will mark a huge milestone this weekend as Prince William's wife turns 40-years-old.
Kate Middleton, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, January 9 – although it is not known how she will be spending the day.
To mark the special occasion, we've pulled together some of Kate's most endearing moments, and moments that made the Duchess the beloved royal she is today.
From keeping her children's lives as normal as possible, to joking around with her husband, to making children's dreams come true.
When she revealed she could play the piano
The time she pretended William was choking her
When she promised a little girl she'd wear pink when they met, and kept her word
The time she danced with Paddington
Watch the moment here:
When she celebrated with William at the Olympics
The time she gave everyone a look into her family life
When she started pouring pints in the pub
That time she took the kids to the polo, and they looked so normal
When she got really into Harry Potter role-play
That time she found Charlotte sticking her tongue out hilarious