The Duchess of Cambridge's most endearing moments as she marks 40th birthday

5 January 2022, 13:29

The Duchess of Cambridge has become a beloved member of the Royal Family
The Duchess of Cambridge has become a beloved member of the Royal Family. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Getty

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will mark her 40th birthday on Sunday, January 9.

The Duchess of Cambridge will mark a huge milestone this weekend as Prince William's wife turns 40-years-old.

Kate Middleton, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, January 9 – although it is not known how she will be spending the day.

To mark the special occasion, we've pulled together some of Kate's most endearing moments, and moments that made the Duchess the beloved royal she is today.

From keeping her children's lives as normal as possible, to joking around with her husband, to making children's dreams come true.

When she revealed she could play the piano

The time she pretended William was choking her

At The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow back in 2014, Kate Middleton joked around with her husband as she pretended he was strangling with her pass
At The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow back in 2014, Kate Middleton joked around with her husband as she pretended he was strangling with her pass. Picture: Getty

When she promised a little girl she'd wear pink when they met, and kept her word

Kate Middleton promised six-year-old Mila, who is fighting leukaemia, that when they met she would wear a pink dress as it was her favourite colour
Kate Middleton promised six-year-old Mila, who is fighting leukaemia, that when they met she would wear a pink dress as it was her favourite colour. Picture: Getty

The time she danced with Paddington

In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge accepted the opportunity to dance with Paddington Bear while visiting the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station
In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge accepted the opportunity to dance with Paddington Bear while visiting the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station. Picture: Getty

Watch the moment here:

When she celebrated with William at the Olympics

Kate and William looked more in love than ever at the 2012 London Olympics
Kate and William looked more in love than ever at the 2012 London Olympics. Picture: Getty

The time she gave everyone a look into her family life

When she started pouring pints in the pub

Kate Middleton gave pouring a pint a go while visiting Belfast in 2019
Kate Middleton gave pouring a pint a go while visiting Belfast in 2019. Picture: Getty

That time she took the kids to the polo, and they looked so normal

Kate Middleton and the kids had a great time at the Royal Charity Polo Trophy in 2018 with the kids
Kate Middleton and the kids had a great time at the Royal Charity Polo Trophy in 2018 with the kids. Picture: Getty

When she got really into Harry Potter role-play

The Duchess of Cambridge is clearly a huge Harry Potter fan
The Duchess of Cambridge is clearly a huge Harry Potter fan. Picture: Getty
Kate, William and Harry all attended the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios in 2013
Kate, William and Harry all attended the Inauguration Of Warner Bros. Studios in 2013. Picture: Getty

That time she found Charlotte sticking her tongue out hilarious

Princess Charlotte famously stuck her tongue out to the public during the King’s Cup Regatta in 2019
Princess Charlotte famously stuck her tongue out to the public during the King’s Cup Regatta in 2019. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge found the moment hilarious, just like the rest of us
The Duchess of Cambridge found the moment hilarious, just like the rest of us. Picture: Getty

