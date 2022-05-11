Kate Middleton sends handwritten letter to Mila Sneddon as little girl is declared cancer free

Kate Middleton congratulated Mila Sneddon after she was declared cancer free. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge first connected with Mila Sneddon and her family during lockdown when the six-year-old featured in her photography book, Hold Still.

Kate Middleton, 40, has sent six-year-old Mila Sneddon a handwritten letter after the little girl was officially declared cancer free.

The Duchess of Cambridge reached out to Mila after she rang the bell at the Team Jack Cancer Centre in April, announcing that her treatment was over after two years.

Mila was diagnosed with leukaemia in November 2019, which not only meant she had to isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, but her father and sister had to move out to protect her as well.

Kate first connected with Mila when a picture of her saying hello to her dad through a window ended up in the Duchess of Cambridge's lockdown photography book, Hold Still.

Mila Sneddon looked ecstatic with her handwritten letter from her 'best friend' Kate Middleton. Picture: Twitter/Lynda Sneddon

Now, Mila's mother Lynda Sneddon has revealed that Kate sent Mila a handwritten letter to mark the little girl's milestone.

Lynda shared a picture of a very happy looking Mila holding the letter with the caption: "Very grateful to receive a beautiful handwritten letter from @KensingtonRoyal.

"Such a beautiful keepsake for Mila to look back on for many years to come (content of which will not be disclosed) such a lovely gesture thank you Catherine Duchess of Cambridge."

The Duchess of Cambridge first met Mila Sneddon in person in 2021 when she invited the little girl and her family to tea. Picture: Getty

Mila, who has previously referred to Kate Middleton as her 'best friend', first met the Duchess of Cambridge in-person back in May 2021.

The pair had spoken on the phone prior to the in-person meeting, where Kate had promised the little girl she would wear a 'pink Princess dress' for her.

On the day that Mila and her family were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in a pink dress alongside Mila who also wore her own tiara.

Mila Sneddon dressed in a pink dress for her meeting with Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

In a post from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, they shared pictures of the meeting with the caption: "In the week prior to lockdown last year, Mila’s family took the difficult decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who at this point was only 4 months into her chemotherapy journey for leukaemia.

"The Duchess spoke to Mila on the phone a few months ago following her image being selected as one of the final 100 for the #HoldStill2020 project - hoping one day that they’d meet and wear their pink dresses together.

"Today, Mila and her family visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse to visit The Duchess for tea and a tour of the palace."

In December 2021, Mila and her family were also asked to join Kate Middleton and the Royal Family at the Together At Christmas community carol service, held at Westminster Abbey.

