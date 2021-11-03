Prince William looks disgusted as playful Kate Middleton offers him a jar of dead bugs
3 November 2021, 10:30
Prince William looked less than impressed as his wife Kate Middleton jokingly offered him a jar of dead bugs during a reception at the COP26 summit.
A moment captured between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the COP26 summit this week has left royal fans in hysterics.
Kate Middleton, 39, and her husband Prince William, also 39, were out on Monday night as they attended a reception in Glasgow as part of the climate change event.
It was at this event that a playful Catherine was pictured offering a repulsed William a jar of dead bugs – a more sustainable feed for livestock.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother smirked as she held the jar out to her husband, appearing to offer him on to eat.
William's face, however, said everything as he grimaced at the thought of eating the dead larvae.
It appeared William got over his initial repulsion as another picture shows the Prince later holding the jar while Kate laughs.
Kate and William will remain in Glasgow until the end of the week where they will continue to participate in meetings for the COP26 summit.
The Duke of Cambridge has already been playing an active role in the discussion around climate change at the event, giving an address of his own on Tuesday.
Speaking at the summit, William said: "Ours is a common mission.
"To look without fear or despair at the challenges ahead in this crucial decade, and to believe that we humans have the ingenuity to make the seemingly impossible, possible.
"But only if we put our collective minds to it."
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also attending the summit this week.
The 'new Fab Four' were meant to be joined at the event by the Queen, who had to cancel the trip last minute due to health reasons.
Her Majesty was advised to rest for another two weeks after spending a night in hospital last month.
She did, however, send an address from Windsor Castle to the summit, which was aired at the evening reception.
