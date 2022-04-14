Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter mistake that broke royal protocol

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal protocol in 2018. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William's accidental mistake took place at the annual Easter service.

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal protocol back in 2018 when they turned up late to the Easter service.

The royal family always attends an annual Easter service held at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Senior members are supposed to turn up a little later, with the Queen herself always arriving last.

But four years ago, things went a little bit wrong when The Cambridges arrived after Her Majesty.

According to the the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess got caught in traffic on the M4 on the way to Windsor after spending a few days with Kate's family with their children Prince George, now eight, and Princess Charlotte, six,

Kate was pregnant with her youngest Prince Louis at the time.

The whole family were forced to sneak into the service as quietly as possible after the Queen had already taken her seat.

Luckily, it looks like Her Majesty has a sense of humour as she was seen laughing with the couple after the service.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Queen will not attend an Easter Sunday service in Windsor this year.

For the first time, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will be representing the Queen at the ceremony.

William and Kate are expected to attend Sunday’s service.

It comes after the 95-year-old monarch pulled out of today’s Royal Maundy Day service at St George’s Chapel.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will instead take part in the ancient tradition of handing out Maundy money to community figures at St George’s Chapel.

It’s understood the monarch wanted arrangements to be confirmed ahead of the order of service to avoid any misunderstanding on the day.

The Queen was last seen when she attended Prince Philip’s memorial service last week despite suffering from mobility issues.