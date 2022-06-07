Kate Middleton shares rare look inside her family kitchen

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of photos of her kids baking in their kitchen.

Last weekend the whole country joined together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And the Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were very busy attending all the royal events for their great grandmother, including their debut in the Trooping the Colour carriage procession and attending the Party at the Palace Concert.

But it looks like they did have some down time with the family as they spent some time baking with mum Kate Middleton, 40.

Princess Charlotte enjoyed baking in her kitchen. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

On the final day of the celebratory weekend, Kate shared a series of wholesome photos to Instagram which sees her three little ones getting busy in the kitchen making cupcakes.

The caption revealed they were making the bakes for a street party in Cardiff, where Kate, Prince William, and their two oldest children made a visit.

“Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉,” they wrote, adding: “We hope you like them! 🧁”

It isn’t clear whether the video was filmed at Kensington Palace in London or at Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Princess Charlotte enjoyed her trip to Cardiff. Picture: Getty Images

But the pictures do reveal a lot about the families lifestyle, giving a glimpse of a £4,200 range cooker and £499 KitchenAid standing mixer.

Displayed in a vase on the kitchen counter are some beautiful blue hydrangeas while George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, were pictured standing on kitchen stools.

There is also Union Jack bunting in the background, blue check tea towels and traditional wooden countertops.

This comes as George and Charlotte were captured having fun at Cardiff Castle in Wales ahead of the Jubilee concert.

In one candid photo, Charlotte took over from expert conductor John Quirk and conducted an orchestra playing We Don't Talk About Bruno, from Disney's Encanto.