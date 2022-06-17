Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana at Royal Ascot in polka dot ensemble

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous for Royal Ascot today. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the guests at Royal Ascot today.

Kate Middleton, 40, channeled an iconic look of Princess Diana's today at Royal Ascot.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William at the racecourse on the hottest day of the year so far.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother arrived in a carriage to the event alongside the Duke of Cambridge, The Honourable Arthur Vestey and the Honourable Mrs Vestey.

For the event, Kate dressed in a brown and white polka dot dress and matching hat adorned with white flowers.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress for the event. Picture: Getty

The dress, it is understood, is by Alessandra Rich while the hat is by Sally-Ann Provan.

The Duchess finished off her look with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton's look, in fact, is almost identical to one worn by Diana to Royal Ascot 36 years ago.

Kate Middleton wore a Sally-Ann Provan hat to keep the sun off her face. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana wore a very similar outfit to Royal Ascot in 1986. Picture: Getty

Back in 1986, Princess Diana attended Royal Ascot along with other members of the royal family.

While Diana's polka dot look was white and navy, and the hat differs from Kate's, the Duchess of Cambridge's ensemble is still almost identical to Diana's.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore pearl and diamond earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

This is the fourth time Kate has attended Royal Ascot, the first being in 2016, the second in 2017 and the third in 2019.

This year is expected to be one of the hottest days at Royal Ascot, with highs of 31 degrees expected on the course.

Due to the heatwave, rules at the event have been changed slightly.

The dress code has been changed to allow guests to remove their jackets and ties, while guests are also allowed to bring in their own soft drinks and water to stay "hydrated and comfortable".

