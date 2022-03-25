Kate Middleton recreates one of the Queen's most iconic outfits on Royal Tour

Kate Middleton was the spitting image of the Queen in the 50s this week in Jamaica. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was the spitting image of the Queen this week when she stepped out in a white lace dress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 40, appears to have recreated one of the Queen's most iconic outfits from 1954.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an Alexander McQueen white lace dress this Thursday as she and Prince William attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica.

For the event, which is part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Tour of the Caribbean, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother wore the square-neck dress with white stilettos, pearl jewellery and a matching fascinator.

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to draw comparisons to the outfit the Queen wore in 1954 to a garden party while in Sydney, Australia.

The Queen wore this white dress to a Garden Party in 1954. Picture: Getty/Alamy

In side-by-side pictures, the Queen and Kate Middleton's ensembles are almost identical in shape, cut and colour.

While we won't know for sure, it is possible Kate decided to recreate this look to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which is the main purpose of the Royal Tour.

One royal fan account pointed out the similarities on Twitter, and they weren't the only ones who noticed the tribute.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's pearl bracelet on her wrist for the event. Picture: Getty

One person commented that Kate was "recreating the iconic moment" while another said it was a "lovely nod to HM!"

A third remarked on how "wonderful" the Duchess of Cambridge's subtle tribute to the Queen was.

William and Kate attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica as part of their Royal Tour. Picture: Alamy

While it is unknown who designed the Queen's white lace dress, it is known as one of the Monarch's best fashion moments of all time.

As well as a nod to the Queen, Kate also paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her jewels.

The pearl bracelet, which Kate wore on her right wrist, is an old piece which used to belong to the Princess of Wales.

Read more Royal Tour news: