Kate Middleton's tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana at Prince Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton made a touching tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana. Picture: PA Images

By Heart reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pearl necklace which was previously worn by the Queen and Princess Diana.

Over the weekend, the Royal Family said goodbye to Prince Philip as he was laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral was attended by just 30 of the Duke of Edinburgh's closest friends and family, due to Covid restrictions.

Among the guests was Kate Middleton, who made a sweet tribute to both Her Majesty the Queen and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived wearing a pearl necklace known as the Four-Row Japanese Pearl Choker.

Kate Middleton's sweet nod to the Royal Family with her necklace. Picture: PA Images

According to the Independent, the jewellery comes from Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Collection and was originally gifted to her by the Japanese Government in the 1970s.

Kate previously wore the stunning necklace to celebrate The Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2008.

Queen Elizabeth has previously worn the piece throughout her reign, including during a visit to Bangladesh in 1983.

Princess Diana previously wore the necklace while attending a banquet for the British Royal Family in 1982 which was hosted by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands.

The Queen wore the pearl necklace in 1983. Picture: Getty Images

Princess Diana was seen wearing The Queen's necklace in 1982. Picture: PA Images

The Queen also paid tribute to her late husband during his funeral service, placing a diamond brooch on her left side.

Called the Richmond Brooch, the piece is very special to the monarch and was once owned by her grandmother Queen Mary.

The Queen has been seen wearing the brooch for very special occasions over the years, and often wore it at the beginning of her reign where she attended engagements with her husband.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle just before 3:00pm in her state Bentley, accompanied by her lady in waiting.

During the service, she sat alone due to social distancing rules.

Also in attendance at the service were Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal family.

