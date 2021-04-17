Prince Philip's funeral in pictures: 6 of the most moving images of the Queen and Royal family

On Air Now
17 April 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 17 April 2021, 17:40
April 17 2021 was the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh, who had passed away a week before aged 99.
Senior male members of the Royal family, and Princess Anne, walked behind the especially adapted Land Rover hearse as Prince Philip's body was taken from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel.
Kate Middleton wore 'the Japan pearls' necklace, lent to her by the Queen.
It was previously worn by Princess Diana.
She travelled to the Chapel in a Rolls Royce as part of a convoy of senior royals.
The Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel in her special royal Bentley.
She was accompanied by a lady in waiting but sat alone once inside the church.
Prince Philip had a huge say in his funeral, saying he wanted "no fuss".
While it wasn't a full blown state funeral, there was a huge show of military respect as soldiers from all across the armed forces paid tribute with marching, music and bugling.
He also chose the music that was played in the service, with each song having a huge sentimental value to him.
The Queen ensured that Prince Philip's funeral followed coronavirus guidelines, with a strict guest list of 30 family members and close friends.
She also made that all households sat two metres apart from one another - and that meant she had to sit by herself.
Princes William and Harry were seen speaking after the funeral.
After months of feuding and the bombshell claims made in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Royal fans will be hoping that today's sad events could help draw a line in the sand.
