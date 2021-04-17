Prince Philip's funeral in pictures: 6 of the most moving images of the Queen and Royal family

By Heart reporter

April 17 2021 was the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh, who had passed away a week before aged 99.

Royals united in grief

Senior members of the Royal family walked in procession behind the Duke's coffin. Picture: Getty

Senior male members of the Royal family, and Princess Anne, walked behind the especially adapted Land Rover hearse as Prince Philip's body was taken from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel.

Kate goes it alone

The Duchess of Cambridge pictured driving to the Chapel. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton wore 'the Japan pearls' necklace, lent to her by the Queen.

It was previously worn by Princess Diana.

She travelled to the Chapel in a Rolls Royce as part of a convoy of senior royals.

The widow Queen

The Queen pictured in the back of the Royal Bentley travelling to her husband's funeral. Picture: Getty

The Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel in her special royal Bentley.

She was accompanied by a lady in waiting but sat alone once inside the church.

A military send off

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was flanked by soldiers. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip had a huge say in his funeral, saying he wanted "no fuss".

While it wasn't a full blown state funeral, there was a huge show of military respect as soldiers from all across the armed forces paid tribute with marching, music and bugling.

He also chose the music that was played in the service, with each song having a huge sentimental value to him.

Alone in her grief

The Queen sat alone, following Government coronavirus rules. Picture: Getty

The Queen ensured that Prince Philip's funeral followed coronavirus guidelines, with a strict guest list of 30 family members and close friends.

She also made that all households sat two metres apart from one another - and that meant she had to sit by herself.

A fresh start?

Princes Harry and William were seen speaking to each other and Kate Middleton after the ceremony. Picture: PA

Princes William and Harry were seen speaking after the funeral.

After months of feuding and the bombshell claims made in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Royal fans will be hoping that today's sad events could help draw a line in the sand.