Kate and William searching for a social media guru to boost online presence

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are advertising for someone to boost their online presence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the hunt for a 'digital lead' to work with them at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are searching for someone who is creative and has the "ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times".

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the Communications Team to shape and define the Household’s digital strategy," the advertisement reads.

"This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"The successful candidate will lead the strategy and management of the official social media channels of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook)."

The job involves: "Leading the overall strategy and management of The Duke and Duchess’ official social media channels; driving compelling, creative and strategic social media content to communicate Their Royal Highnesses’ work to a wide range of audiences."

The deadline for applications is next month.