King Charles selling 14 racehorses left to him by The Queen

26 October 2022, 10:47

King Charles is set to sell the Queen's horses
King Charles is set to sell the Queen's horses. Picture: Getty Images

It has been reported that King Charles is selling some of the Queen's racehorses at auction.

King Charles III is reportedly auctioning 14 racehorses he was left by his late mother, the Queen.

While his wife, Camilla is set to take over the royal stables, Charles is thought to be scaling back the number of royal horses.

The horses will be sold at Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket, including the Queen's last winner before her death - Love Affairs.

They will be part of the largest auction sale of its kind in the world, with about 1,500 horses sold throughout the week.

King Charles inherited his mother's horses
King Charles inherited his mother's horses. Picture: Getty Images

Spokesman Jimmy George told Sky News: "It's nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses.

"The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can't keep them all."

He added that the sale doesn’t mean the end of the King’s connection with racing, continuing: "Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

The Queen had a huge passion for horses and she reportedly owned more than 100 of them when she sadly died at the age of 96 on September 8.

Her mother first ignited her love of riding when she gave Her Majesty her first lesson at the age of three.

The Queen was hugely passionate about horses
The Queen was hugely passionate about horses. Picture: Alamy

She was given her first horse — a Shetland pony named Peggy — at the age of 4 before she went on to breed and race horses for more than 60 years.

According to research by OLBG, the former monarch had entered 3,441 horserace competitions since 1988.

She won 566 races in the UK, receiving approximately £8.7 million, or around $9.8 million, in prize money since 1988.

The Queen Consort described horse racing as Queen Elizabeth’s "passion in life."

"She can tell you every horse she’s bred and owned, from the very beginning, she doesn’t forget anything. I can hardly remember what I bred a year ago, so she’s encyclopedic about her knowledge," Camilla shared.

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Here's how Zara and Mike Tindall make their money

Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's self-made fortune as they rake in '£1million a year'

Meghan Markle has been mourning the Queen following her death last month

Meghan Markle reflects on the Queen's death and funeral for the first time

Sarah Ferguson poses with the late Queen's corgis on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson poses with the Queen's corgis after they move in

The Paddington Bear toys left outside the royal residences have been donated to charity

Paddington Bears left for the Queen cleaned and donated to children's charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis do not call Camilla their step-grandmother

The reason Prince William's children don't call Camilla step-grandmother

King Charles III joined Jay Blades for a special episode of The Repair Shop

King Charles III to appear on The Repair Shop this month

King Charles III will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023

King Charles III coronation: Date, location, guests and Bank Holiday details

Princess of Wales praised for response to woman who heckled her

Princess of Wales praised for response to woman who heckled her

Prince William and father King Charles

Prince William is now King Charles' landlord as he takes over beloved Highgrove home

Prince William cheering at Aston Villa football match

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?