Exclusive

Eddie Redmayne says he turned into a 'fuzzy mess' when he met the Queen

25 October 2022, 08:31

Eddie Redmayne joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the Heart Breakfast studio to talk about his new film, The Good Nurse.

Eddie Redmayne has said he was so nervous when he got his OBE, his head turned into a ‘fuzzy mess’.

The Oscar winner was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 Birthday Honours for services to drama and was lucky enough to meet the late Queen.

“When I got that prize being taught how to genuflect,” said Eddie, referring to the process of learning how to bend his knee to the ground in a sign of respect.

He continued: “But arriving in front of the queen and my head going to a fuzzy mess and doing a mixture of bow and courtesy.”

Eddie Redmayne was made an OBE
Eddie Redmayne was made an OBE. Picture: Alamy

Eddie went on to say he took his mum, dad and wife to the appointment, continuing: “Getting the OBE. you get in a queue with all the other people getting these awards and they’ve all done genuinely extraordinary things like cured cancer and saved the prison system so you feel a bit…”

Elsewhere in the chat, Eddie opened up about his new film The Good Nurse, which is out in cinemas and on Netflix now.

Explaining the story behind the movie, he said: “A film about this male nurse in the 90s who killed between 400-1000 people.

“It’s a true story, an extraordinary nurse (played by Jessica Chastain) who was very close to him and she ended up managing to accomplish what the systems failed to do and stop him.”

He added: “For such an intense thriller and dark piece we made it in New York and we had a lovely time making it.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

