Little girl asks Queen to ‘look out for great granny’ in tear-jerking tribute letter

Georgie May, 8, asked the Queen to look out for her beloved great granny Dede. Picture: Getty

Eight-year-old Georgie May asked the late monarch if she could keep an eye out for her great granny Dede, who passed away this summer.

An eight-year-old girl has written a tear-jerking letter to the Queen asking her to look out for her great grandma, who passed away a few months ago.

Little Georgie May wrote and signed the sweet note as part of her family’s floral tribute to Elizabeth II and even gave the monarch instructions to spot her elderly relative while she "reunited with Prince Phillip".

The heartwarming message left in Green Park read: “Dear Queen Elizabeth, a few days ago my mum told me that you were very ill and a few hours later she came to me with the sad news that you had passed away.

“I am thankful for everything you’ve done as a strong leader."

She continued: "I hope you will be reunited with Prince Philip and if you see a lady with short curly hair, her name is Dede then that is my great grandma.

"Thank you for everything you have done. I love you."

Further down the page a smaller note was attached with sellotape.

It included a smiling portrait of great granny Dede sitting comfortably in a chair, proudly holding a photo of Queen Elizabeth.

The sweet note was posted online by a member of the public who spotted it while walking around tributes in Green Park. Picture: Getty

Georgie went on to explain that her great granny was a royal fan who took joy from watching the life of Britain's longest reigning monarch unfold.

It read: "Laid down in memory of my gran who followed the life of her Queen until she sadly passed away a few months ago but is now reunited together."

The adorable tribute was posted online by a member of the public who spotted it while walking around scores of flowers, cards, teddies, Union Jack flags and gifts left in memory of Her Majesty in Green Park, London.

She shared Georgie's note on social media, along with the caption: "Well, this tribute in #Greenpark finished me off…! #queenelizabeth #kingcharles3."

One follower simply replied with a red heart emoji, sharing her appreciation at the respectful tribute to both Dede and the Queen.

Royal mourners have also been lining the streets in central London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Huge queues formed at Westminster Abbey earlier this week as the public queued throughout the night to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

The late Queen will remain there until her state funeral, which will take place at the famous abbey on 19th September.

