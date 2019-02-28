Pregnant Meghan Markle 'to give birth in US hospital'

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to snug the traditional royal birthing route. Picture: Getty

The Duchess Of Sussex is reportedly set to snub The Lindo Wing in favour of an American run hospital for the birth of her baby

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to break royal tradition by opting to give birth in an American-run hospital rather than The Lindo Wing.

The Duchess Of Sussex, 37, who is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry in April, will reportedly shun Kate Middleton's advice and go down a non-traditional birthing route, claims former royal butler and royal commentator Paul Burrell.

Meghan is said to be planning to give birth in a US hospital in London. Picture: Getty

He told Fabulous magazine: "Meghan is likely to buck all traditions when it comes to having the baby, just watch where it is born.

"I don’t think she will use the Lindo Wing, I think she will use an American hospital like The Portland, which is owned by the Hospital Corporation Of America.

"I don’t think she will go the same path as Kate.

"I get the feeling she’s out to do things differently, it’s her way, Meghan’s way."I think she’s going to be very strong and defiant."

All three of The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge's children were born in the Lindon Wing. Picture: Getty

It was recently claimed that Meghan, who recently told well-wishers at an official outing that she was keeping her baby's gender as a surprise, has found out the sex of the child.

According to Mail On Sunday, Meghan spoke openly about it at her baby shower, which took place at the Mark Hotel in New York, telling close pals such as Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney the news.

A source said: “She was talking openly about it."

However, the insider also added that the Duchess was opting for gender neutral colours in the baby nursery.

Kensington Palace announced that Meghan was expecting a baby in October last year, tweeting: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."