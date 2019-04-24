Meghan Markle to take three months maternity leave after royal baby arrival

The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women's Day Panel Discussion. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex could be back at work as early as six weeks after giving birth

Meghan Markle is expected to take just three months maternity leave following the birth of the royal baby, a source has claimed.

The heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who is due to go into labour any day now, has allegedly told aides she wants to go back to work as early as six weeks after giving birth.

The 37-year-old reportedly wants to return to her duties in time for the Queen’s official birthday celebrations in June.

A royal source said: “Meghan has made it very clear she wants to return to work as soon as possible. She has huge amounts of energy, is extremely determined and wants to be as hands-on as possible with her charities.

“Nothing has been written into her diary just yet, as she wants to wait and see how she feels after having the baby.

“She’s pencilled in three months, but she’ll most likely return to public life in six weeks — on the Queen’s official birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June.

“Three months’ maternity is standard in the US for American mums – they don’t normally get the six or even 12 months women get here in the UK. So this is totally normal for Meghan.”

Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand House. Picture: Getty

Husband Prince Harry, 34, will also take paternity leave when the royal baby is born – although it is not yet known how long he will spend with his new family before returning to his duties.

The claims come just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed details of how they will announce the birth of their first child.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English explained that Harry and Meghan have decided to keep the baby’s arrival a “private” occasion, but will pose for a photocall a few days later.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby”, Rebecca tweeted.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”