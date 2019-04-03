Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram account gets record-breaking 2 million followers in 24 hours

3 April 2019, 18:05 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 18:07

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Sign A Book Of Condolence At New Zealand House
Prince Harry and Meghan have 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their Instagram on Tuesday, claiming they will use the platform to share important news and the causes they love.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received over 2 million followers since they launched their first joint instagram under the their royal moniker Sussex Royal.

Guiness World Records confirmed the couple's official account took five hours and 45 minutes to reach the million mark after its launch on Tuesday - a record previously held by Korean pop star Kang Daniel, who hit the mark in 11 hours and 36 minutes in January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May last year, unveiled their first Instagram post which included a carousel of pictures of the couple at various engagements.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Sign A Book Of Condolence At New Zealand House
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex are currently world record holders. Picture: Getty

The couple shared a picture of their own royal crest, with the caption: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan

Harry and Meghan are set to welcome their first child which is due this month, so their social media presence will be welcomed by fans who hope to get updates when the royal baby is born and what the royal baby's name might be.

