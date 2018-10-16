Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana on Australia with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's tribute to Princess Diana. Picture: PA Images

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex has honoured Princess Diana on the first part of her royal tour with Prince Harry by wearing some of her jewellery.

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 35, have arrived in Australia to thousands of well-wishes, after announcing they were expecting a baby in Spring 2019.

Keen to make her mark as a royal, the Duchess of Sussex has already paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, by wearing some of her jewellery.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's butterfly earrings on royal tour. Picture: PA Images

Meghan was pictured wearing a pair of butterfly earrings and gold bracelet, as she stopped out with her husband for the first time since confirming their baby news.

Princess Diana wore the earrings during a trip to Canada in 1986, whilst she sported the bracelet on a visit to the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in Newham, East London, in 1990.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's gold bracelet during royal tour. Picture: PA Images

Princess Diana wore the same bracelet on a royal visit in 1990. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry will be embarking on a sixteen day royal tour, covering Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

The couple touched down earlier this week, and were gifted a pair of tiny Ugg boots and cuddly Kangaroo doll on arrival.