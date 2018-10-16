Meghan Markle has already bought a £4,800 gift for unborn royal baby

Meghan Markle. Picture: PA Images

The Duchess of Sussex already has a lavish gift for her and Prince Harry's baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby news sent royal fans into a frenzy, after Kensington Palace confirmed the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant yesterday.

The newlyweds, who are expected to welcome their unborn tot in Spring 2019, touched down in Australia as part of their royal tour and were inundated with baby gifts from well-wishers.

However, it appears that Meghan may have already invested in a lavish gift for her unborn - if it's a girl.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Australia. Picture: PA Images

According to an interview in 2015, the former actress treated herself to a £4,800 Cartier watch, after she learned that American legal drama Suits had been commissioned for a third series.

Meghan told Hello: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch]."

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Megs was pictured filmed the Cartier Tank Française during many of her Suits episodes.

Meghan wears her Cartier watch during an episode of Suits. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry, who have been married for five months, broke their pregnancy news to various guests at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday 12th October.

Fans also suspected Meghan was with baby after she arrived wearing a loose-fitting, navy blue Givenchy coat.

It was the first time the couple had been back to St George's Chapel since their wedding on May 19th this year.