Meghan Markle wears navy blue Givenchy at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Picture: PA Images

Meghan Markle wowed in a navy blue Givenchy ensemble as she arrived at St George's chapel with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle looked elegant in navy blue Givenchy as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

Accompanying her husband Prince Harry, Meghan wore a simplistic yet unique headpiece to compliment her blue ensemble.

Her choice of dark colour also matched Prince Harry, who wore the same shade for his waistcoat, with a slightly lighter tie.

Meghan Markle stuns in Givenchy at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Picture: PA Images

Meghan and Harry are familiar with the venue, having celebrated their own royal wedding in St George's Chapel of Windsor Castle on May 19th this year.

Seated next to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the royal couple experienced the grand chapel from a very different view this time around.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their seats in St George's Chapel. Picture: ITV

Strong winds wreaked havoc with famous faces and guests attending the wedding today.

Ayda Field's mum (aka Robbie Williams' mother-in-law), lost her hat as the gale swept through the famous faces heading towards the entrance of the grand building.

Other celebrity guests were pictured clinging onto their headpieces and floaty dresses as Storm Callum made a strong impact in the build-up to the big day.