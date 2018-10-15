Meghan Markle will miss out on this pregnancy tradition as a royal

Meghan will miss out on several pregnancy traditions. Picture: Getty

The newlyweds revealed they're expecting their first child to arrive next spring.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they're expecting their first child together, just months after tying the knot.

But while the Duchess has been inundated with support from across the UK and her native America, there's one very stateside tradition that she's expected to miss out on.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained that throwing a lavish baby shower is unheard of for members of the royal family.

The pre-baby bash usually sees expectant mothers showered in gifts and treats ahead of the baby's arrival.

Meghan's mother Doria has spoken on her joy of the baby news. Picture: Getty

Meghan's 62-year-old mother Doria Ragland has expressed her joy at the baby news via a statement released through Kensington Palace.

It read: "Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

However, while it's expected that Doria will spend more time in the UK while Meghan prepares for motherhood, there's one other very important lady who will be first to know when the baby has arrived.

Royal protocol means that The Queen is always first to be told about the arrival of any royal babies.